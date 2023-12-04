Getty Images

The winter season is the perfect time to tap into coat trends that were spotted on the runway at past presentations. Jil Sander, Zimmerman, and Stella McCartney showed us months ago that coat trends can elevate the forthcoming gloomy season through chic silhouettes. With the assistance of oversized puffer coats, bomber jackets, and a scarf attachment to your coat you can add a hit of trending style to your current wardrobe. Textures like shearling and rich chocolate colors from the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2022 and the Coach Fall/Winter 2023 runways are making their way into the winter coat conversation this season. Coach’s mostly brown show proved that this hue is here to stay all season. Gray coats are also a must, presentations like Jil Sander’s Fall/Winter 2023 show have shown the right way to incorporate this hue into your winter aesthetic.

While the cold weather can be hard to dress for, we’re making it easier for you to pick and choose what works for you. These coat trends we’ve compiled below are wearable, but they’re also stylish. If you’re looking for a new coat and don’t know where to start we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to find an outerwear piece that you can incorporate into your cold-weather wardrobe.

Gloom And Gray

Getty Images

Gray coats like this one above from the Jil Sander Fall/Winter 2023 runway are entering the coat trend cycle. A gray outerwear piece doesn’t have to be boring. Whether oversized and boxy or cinched at the waist, it can add to your look with a hoodie underneath and a pair of flowy trousers. Or you can dress it down with a pair of jeans and a cashmere sweater.

Extra Long, Extra Puffy

Getty Images

Want to feel constantly cozy, like you’re always being wrapped around a blanket? Extra long, extra puffy jackets are the answer. This look above from Zimmerman’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway shows us that an oversized puffer coat doesn’t have to look like a marshmallow. You can always make it chic by belting the waist to give it a new shape. Underneath coats like these, you can wear thin layers like leggings or a mini dress for days of travel, errands, and events.

Add A Scarf

Getty Images

A scarf attachment on a coat has to be one of the most fun trends we’ve seen this season. This look above is from MSGM’s older runway season for its ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2021 runway. The trend is resurfacing for 2023 with brands like Toteme gaining popularity for its scarf jacket.

Shearling Textures

Getty Images

Shearling coats are a timeless outerwear option but for 2023, they are all the rage. From runways like Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, we know that shearling pieces are reaching new levels with upgraded silhouettes. You can style a short or long shearling coat with an A-line or mini skirt with sheer tights underneath. This taps into a more office-core aesthetic–or you can style it with jeans to keep it casual.

Chocolate Brown

Model on the runway at Coach Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 13, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

Chocolate brown being one of the top colors of the cold season is the perfect chance to try it out. Coach’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway was filled with the color. This one shown above is a leather trench but be on the lookout for wool fabric pieces in this hue as that texture is ideal for warmth. You can style this type of coat with black boots and tights or go on a full monochrome route with all-brown everything.

Bomber Fit

Courtesy Of Stella McCartney

Ever since that Loewe puffer bomber came out we haven’t been able to stop thinking about styling a bomber jacket ourselves. This look above from an older runway season in 2021 from Stella McCartney’s ready-to-wear collection shows the versatility of a bomber jacket. It doesn’t have to work in a streetwear aesthetic, you can style it with a mini skirt and tights with platform boots or with jeans and sneakers.