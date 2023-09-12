Coach

Coach is shaking things up yet again with the launch of its “Wear Your Shine” campaign starring Lil Buck, Youngji Lee, Yanfei Song, and Dove Cameron. The launch introduces new faces of the Coach Family who resonate with the mission of the brand as their stories are inspiring and relatable. The campaign accompanies the Coach Shine collection comprised of metallic and eclectic bags, ready-to-wear, and accessories which are a larger part of Coach’s Fall 2023 collection.

Since this is the next chapter of Coach’s storytelling, Wear Your Shine was created to inspire fans and audiences alike to live and express themselves authentically. The authenticity will give way to empowerment–that’s the goal. Directed by Lope Serapo, photographed by Joshua Woods, and featuring choreography by Emma Portner, the campaign features inspiring connotations largely about eradicating self-doubt to conquer it. A series of films introduce the cast who are facing their inner critics whilst breaking out into dance sequences.

“Our story for Fall is inspired by the attitude of today’s generation and our belief that our heritage can be the foundation for courageous self-expression,” said Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director. Vevers added: “Starting with the codes that define our house, we played with youthful proportions, color and novelty to create pieces that inspire a sense of possibility. ‘Wear Your Shine’ brings to life the spirit of the collection, as well as our belief that fashion can be a space for people to express themselves.”

Lil Buck, the world-renowned performer largely known for introducing many to jookin stands out in the campaign. The Memphis native’s freestyle footwork skills have taken him from his hometown to New York City’s Lincoln Center where he was a soloist for an acclaimed theatrical production. This year he conceived, produced, performed in, and choreographed Memphis Jookin’ at NYC’s Rose Theater. Years back he studied ballet at Memphis’ New Ballet Ensemble–eventually he went on to tour with Madonna–he even co-choreographed Janelle Monae’s “Tightrope” video.

Before he busted into the mainstream Lil Buck received his break when a video he starred in, in 2011 went viral. The Spike Jonze-directed clip captured the dancer sharing his own rendition of “The Dying Swan” paralleled alongside cellist Yo-Yo Ma playing Saint-Saëns’s “Le Cygne.” This moment led to countless opportunities for the skilled dancer. All of the instances are what make him a refreshing component of the “Wear Your Shine” campaign.

Below we catch up with Lil Buck ahead of the release of Coach’s “Wear Your Shine” campaign.

ESSENCE.com: What is something fans and followers would be surprised to know about you?

Lil Buck: Fans and followers might be surprised to know that the reason I have so much control with my footwork in dance is because I used to practice my footwork to System Of A Down’s “B.Y.O.B.” and Kool & The Gang’s “Summer Madness.” Those two songs alone helped me develop most of my control and intricacies when dancing.

What is your favorite part about working with Coach?

It’s so hard to give only one. But I’d say one of my favorite parts about working with Coach was how accommodating they were to me making sure I got whatever I needed to be at my best.

What was the best moment that happened on set during the campaign shoot?

The best moments on set for me [were] seeing playback of all those incredible shots, dancing in challenging places that helped me adapt beyond what I was already capable of, and having fun kickin’ it with the Coach team. I just love their vibe.