Jewelry brand Mejuri has revelead its Pyra collection featuring pieces with an interlocking pyramid design in rings to necklaces. Even the earrings in this collection have a triangular shape. The pieces come in 18k gold vermeil and silver with a triangular pattern. The rings give your stack a dimensional look while still keeping it minimal and classy.

One standout, the Pyra Linked Enamel, has a soft androgynous look to it so that it can be wearable for anyone, coming in gold, silver, and black enamel. The Pyra Hoops which we’re also really into come in medium and large sizing to fit your liking with an interlocked pyramid design, giving the hoops a smooth inner edge and sharper angles on the sides. Additionally, the Pyra Ring is perfect to add to your ring stack with its angular shape on your finger. The mixed materials in this piece blend effortlessly to create an elevated essential to add to your everyday collection.

Mejuri’s Pyra collection which is currently available on the brand’s website mejuri.com retails at $98 to $168.