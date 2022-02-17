Scouring the internet for the best of the best (the best jeans, mini dresses, pearl jewelry, you name it) is essentially my entire job, and if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that Nordstrom carries some of the best brands. Moreover, when it comes to fashion sales, they’re simply undefeated. Naturally, I’m heading over quickly to stuff my virtual cart with a few goodies for its President’s Day sale, which kicks off February 17, and I’m starting with everything from WAYF.
I’m all about a one stop shop – give me all the trendy dresses, sweaters and skirts in one swoop please – and WAYF is one of those trend-forward brands known to get the job done without fail. Not only are its pieces pretty affordable from the jump, but with Nordstrom’s President’s Day sale factored in, all of the brand’s discounted styles now sit under $100 (and some of them are already selling out). I’ve rounded up 12 styles from the sale to kick off your shopping spree with below. Here’s to shopping smarter, not harder.
01
WAYF x Emma Rose Samantha Midi Skirt
I’m always in for any style that looks expensive when it’s not.
02
WAYF Morela Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Making sweaters chic again.
03
WAYF Nelle Half Zip Pullover
Pullovers can actually be cute – Exhibit A.
04
WAYF Skye Padded Shoulder Short Sleeve Bodysuit
Padded shoulders elevate T-shirts immediately.
05
WAYF Mademoiselle Cutout Detail Long Sleeve Knit Dress
Yes, I just fell in love.
06
WAYF Twin Flame Cold Shoulder Top
Try paring this with a midi skirt with tall, pointy boots tucked underneath.
07
WAYF Kenny Strapless Top
Hot girl season will be here before you know it.
08
WAYF x Emma Rose Kenny Strapless Minidress
The way black accessories would really set this off.
09
WAYF Poppy Tie Front Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress
Your next event dress is only $55.
10
Ariana Turtleneck Sweater Dress
A classic dress style you can pull out every fall.
11
WAYF Deena Off the Shoulder Rib Knit Crop Top
This top will single-handily make wearing jeans so much more fun.
12
WAYF Ruffle Trim Rib Cardigan
Introducing the cutest cardigan ever.
