I’ll be the first to say it – after the stint of ultra playful, hyper colorful, Y2K-inspired jewelry we all endured (and hey, I’ll admit it – enjoyed) over the last season, it feels high time to circle back around to more refined, classic styles I can mix and match with a number of outfits. Don’t get me wrong though, I’m a lover a statement pieces, and thus I’m not advocating for anything too simple. Instead, I find that trendy pearl jewelry is the perfect middle ground – It tends to be innately timeless, and yet, contemporary designers have found ways to make the style fresh and feel current.

When shopping for pearl jewelry styles that feels more modern than reminiscent of vintage styles, I look for pieces that incorporate other jewelry trends many of us find ourselves loving today such as chunky chains, unique crystals and roped metals, for starters. My favorite – pearl jewelry styles that deviate from the norm by using irregular shaped pearls, as there’s simply no way the piece won’t then turn heads. I’ve been scouring the internet for the perfect styles and alas, they’ve been found. Scroll ahead for the cutest pearl jewelry you can shop online right now.