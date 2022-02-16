I’ll be the first to say it – after the stint of ultra playful, hyper colorful, Y2K-inspired jewelry we all endured (and hey, I’ll admit it – enjoyed) over the last season, it feels high time to circle back around to more refined, classic styles I can mix and match with a number of outfits. Don’t get me wrong though, I’m a lover a statement pieces, and thus I’m not advocating for anything too simple. Instead, I find that trendy pearl jewelry is the perfect middle ground – It tends to be innately timeless, and yet, contemporary designers have found ways to make the style fresh and feel current.
When shopping for pearl jewelry styles that feels more modern than reminiscent of vintage styles, I look for pieces that incorporate other jewelry trends many of us find ourselves loving today such as chunky chains, unique crystals and roped metals, for starters. My favorite – pearl jewelry styles that deviate from the norm by using irregular shaped pearls, as there’s simply no way the piece won’t then turn heads. I’ve been scouring the internet for the perfect styles and alas, they’ve been found. Scroll ahead for the cutest pearl jewelry you can shop online right now.
01
Gorjana Reese Pearl Huggies
You’ll never tire of this timeless style.
02
Mason & Madison Co. Pearl Rope Ring
This is a work of art.
03
Evry Jewels Pearly Ring
Drop the standard gold or silver band rings, and grab this one instead.
04
Caitlyn Minimalist Bold Pearl Bracelet
Stunning enough to wear on its own, yet simple enough for optimal layering.
05
Club Monaco Asymmetric Pearl Necklace
While this style uses standard sphere-shaped pearls, contrasting them against a half gold chain introduces a swoon-worthy fashion forward element.
06
Arvino Quad Baroque Pearl Ring
This ring will wow even the not easily impressed.
07
Ettika Pearl Pendant Necklace
It’s all in the details.
08
Dannijo Pialo Necklace
Once I put this on, I wouldn’t take it off.
09
& Other Stories Organic Pearl Bead Necklace
Looking for a statement necklace, you say?
10
Vanessa Mooney The Celena Pearl Earrings
The transparent middle stone is just the cherry on top of these chunky pearls.
11
Mejuri Bold Pearl Drop Earrings
These will go hand in hand with any updo.
12
The M Jewelers The Iris Link Pearl Bracelet
The fact that the gold beads on this bracelet almost mimic seashells make the style feel so ethereal.
TOPICS: jewelry