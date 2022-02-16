Best Pearl Jewelry Pieces
By Jamila Stewart ·

I’ll be the first to say it – after the stint of ultra playful, hyper colorful, Y2K-inspired jewelry we all endured (and hey, I’ll admit it – enjoyed) over the last season, it feels high time to circle back around to more refined, classic styles I can mix and match with a number of outfits. Don’t get me wrong though, I’m a lover a statement pieces, and thus I’m not advocating for anything too simple. Instead, I find that trendy pearl jewelry is the perfect middle ground – It tends to be innately timeless, and yet, contemporary designers have found ways to make the style fresh and feel current.

When shopping for pearl jewelry styles that feels more modern than reminiscent of vintage styles, I look for pieces that incorporate other jewelry trends many of us find ourselves loving today such as chunky chains, unique crystals and roped metals, for starters. My favorite – pearl jewelry styles that deviate from the norm by using irregular shaped pearls, as there’s simply no way the piece won’t then turn heads. I’ve been scouring the internet for the perfect styles and alas, they’ve been found. Scroll ahead for the cutest pearl jewelry you can shop online right now.

01
Gorjana Reese Pearl Huggies
You’ll never tire of this timeless style.
available at Gorjana $50 Shop Now
02
Mason & Madison Co. Pearl Rope Ring
This is a work of art.
available at Mason & Madison Co. $59, originally $85 Shop Now
03
Evry Jewels Pearly Ring
Drop the standard gold or silver band rings, and grab this one instead.
available at Evry Jewels $14, originally $22 Shop Now
04
Caitlyn Minimalist Bold Pearl Bracelet
Stunning enough to wear on its own, yet simple enough for optimal layering.
available at Caitlyn Minimalist $23, originally $31 Shop Now
05
Club Monaco Asymmetric Pearl Necklace
While this style uses standard sphere-shaped pearls, contrasting them against a half gold chain introduces a swoon-worthy fashion forward element.
available at Club Monaco $60 Shop Now
06
Arvino Quad Baroque Pearl Ring
This ring will wow even the not easily impressed.
available at Arvino $50 Shop Now
07
Ettika Pearl Pendant Necklace
It’s all in the details.
available at Revolve $45 Shop Now
08
Dannijo Pialo Necklace
Once I put this on, I wouldn’t take it off.
available at Revolve $84, originally $128 Shop Now
09
& Other Stories Organic Pearl Bead Necklace
Looking for a statement necklace, you say?
available at & Other Stories $39 Shop Now
10
Vanessa Mooney The Celena Pearl Earrings
The transparent middle stone is just the cherry on top of these chunky pearls.
available at Vanessa Mooney $62 Shop Now
11
Mejuri Bold Pearl Drop Earrings
These will go hand in hand with any updo.
available at Mejuri $65 Shop Now
12
The M Jewelers The Iris Link Pearl Bracelet
The fact that the gold beads on this bracelet almost mimic seashells make the style feel so ethereal.
available at The M Jewelers $80, originally $98 Shop Now

TOPICS: 

Loading the player...