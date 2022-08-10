Courtesy of Brand

For those fashion lovers who truly appreciate personal style, shopping for new clothes is an art form. Aside from setting trends or staying up to date with them, the ultimate shopping goal is finding those rare pieces that others can’t get their hands on so easily. While you may find a standout piece at one of your favorite retailers like Nordstrom or SSENSE, those items are most likely mass-produced, and it’s only a matter of time before they are in the carts of other shoppers. Vintage stores are one of the shopping locations that eliminate that possibility, and thanks to Fred Segal, shoppers can now get that vintage shopping experience within a luxury retailer.

FOUND by Fred Segal, the shop-in-shop concept originally launched at the end of last year to offer a curated selection of one-of-one vintage items from high-end brands like Chanel, Christian Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, and more. While fast fashion and even luxury retailers cater to the trends that come and go, vintage designer items seem to never fade. However, those shopping vintage are probably not paying too much attention to trends anyway.

With the intention to curate a shop full of one-of-a-kind pieces, FOUND by Fred Segal’s selection also includes upcycled designs from local designers that reprocess vintage materials into new designs. Since launching the shop-in-shop concept in Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard flagship store, the vintage selection has become one of the most sought-after. The brand plans to expand FOUND into additional locations and grow the team that searches high and low to find these covetable pieces.

Ahead, discover and shop an online selection of rare, vintage designer items from FOUND by Fred Segal.