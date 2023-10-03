GOLF WANG/CONVERSE

Tyler, the Creator is all about world-building. His brand GOLF WANG, which has celebrated 10 years in business, has a cult following from fans to fashion lovers alike. He’s the ultimate person you’d want to collaborate with whether it be music or, of course, fashion.

For his latest creative partnership, the artist is teaming up with Converse once again to give fans a new limited edition Chuck 70. The chocolate brown high-top sneakers feature pastel pink flames and a vibrant blue rubber sole to catch any onlooker’s attention while walking. The GOLF color palette gets the spotlight in this collaboration while that classic Chuck 70 fit remains the same.

The flames pattern is an OG reference to GOLF WANG’s heavily used pattern that debuted in 2019. These flames are a reference to the rapper’s 2015 album Cherry Bomb. So far we’ve seen this done on the 2019 collaboration in blue with yellow flames and the 2021 collaboration in pastel yellow with purple flames.

The GOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 will be available in “Paprika/Salmon Rose” for $100 via a limited release on converse.com and golfwang.com on October 5.