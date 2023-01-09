Converse And Rick Owens Tap Big Freedia For Their Forthcoming Collaboration  

World-renowned designer Rick Owens DRKSHDW is dropping yet another collaboration with Converse. The two brands both have distinct styles, yet the blending of the two in their ongoing partnership is seamless. The Chuck 70s get a whole new look by Owens called the TURBODRK Chuck 70 and TURBOWPN. On the reimagined Chuck 70, its usual lengthened tongue and square tow shape is sustained while covered in shearling zebra print, while the TURBOWPN is in a two-toned black and cream leather with an exaggerated tongue. On top of those sneakers, the collaboration also features a backpack accessory in the same zebra print as the Chucks in sizes the Go Lo and Go 2.

Accompanying this new drop is none other than the New Orleans-based bounce icon and friend of Owens, Big Freedia. Ten years prior to Big Freedia being the face of the campaign, Owens reached out to have them perform as the designer says, “…I was frustrated that there wasn’t a sleazy dance club within walking distance from my house in the 7th Arrondissement of Paris, so I decided to start one myself. I reached out to Big Freedia to come perform because I was excited about the new energy and attitude I heard coming from the New Orleans Bounce scene.” Owens tapping Big Freedia to perform again in a new way makes this collaboration one for the books, as the musician is known as a pioneer of bounce music. The designer goes on to say more about the release, “Now, ten years later, I have asked him to represent my collab with Converse to celebrate his enduring power and ferocity in an all too often narrow and judgemental world.”

The capsule will be available on converse.com and rickowens.eu Alongside the collection, there’s a playlist curated by Owens to listen to while walking in your new kicks, and of course, Big Freedia is featured on it. Take a listen while you wait for the exclusive capsule to drop on January 10th.