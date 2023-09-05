In Case You Missed It: Quinta Brunson In Rick Owens, Travis Scott X Nike, Golf Wang 10 Year Anniversary, And More

Getty Images

The most recent fashion news ranged from exciting collaborations to an incredible celebrity look, and an anniversary collection from Golf Wang. Quinta Brunson followed Beyoncé’s rules and wore a silver Rick Owens look to the Renaissance Tour. The dress married futuristic and modern aesthetics. Travis Scott’s latest Nike project has leaked and the collaboration’s official imagery has also been released. Scott’s signature backward swoosh is on the gray sneaker with “Cactus Jack” branding on the heels giving this classic sneaker a twist. JJJJound and Crocs unveiled a collaboration for fashion lovers. Tekla and Stüssy have joined forces to create an ultra-soft and comfy collection ranging from clothing to bedding. Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang has released their latest collection in celebration of the brand’s 10-year anniversary.

We wanted to keep you updated on all things fashion this weekend. If you want to add some items to your wardrobe for the fall with these collaborations or are just curious as to what’s been going on, keep scrolling.

Quinta Brunson Wore Rick Owens To The Renaissance Tour

Our favorite elementary teacher’s day off, of course, involves Beyoncé. Seeing what our favorite celebs are wearing to the Renaissance Tour has been the most fun to watch. The actress wore a Rick Owens look that was breathtaking. The short silver dress’s triangular plunge neckline was flattering on Brunson. Her choice of footwear was bedazzled knee-high boots with a thick plush look to them. In total, the entire look was a show-stopper.

Travis Scott X Nike Attack Collab

Rapper Travis Scott’s latest Nike collaboration’s official photos have been released via Hypebeast immediately after a leak.. The collaboration is much like the original shoe with added details like the backwards swoosh that Scott uses. The sneaker also features the “Cactus Jack” branding embroidered on the heels as well as gray leather uppers. The shoe is said to release on December 2nd, so if you have a Travis Scott fan in your life, this might be the perfect Christmas gift for them.

JJJJound X Crocs

JJJJound just keeps coming with these collaborations.. Another one to add to their Rolodex is their latest collab with Crocs. These Crocs are every minimalist’s dream. They’re stark white with the “JJJJound” branding right on the strap of the shoe. This is the only teaser we’ve gotten so far so maybe there are more colorways but this collaboration is perfect for streetwear lovers and Croc lovers alike.

Golf Wang Drops 10-Year Anniversary Collection

Rapper and fashion lover Tyler, the Creator’s brand Golf Wang is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a new collection. The range is comprised of basics like T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, pants, and accessories with bold graphics and vibrant eye-catching colors. It also includes a puffer jacket in electric blue with flames, a varsity jacket with denim panels, a “NO VIOLENCE” bright green vest, and pieces adorned with graphics like smiley faces, cats, explosions, and faces. Accessories include a camera strap, three skate decks, socks, two printed duffle bags, and a Golf Wang branded lighter.

The collection is available to pre-order now online at golfwang.com. Select items are available at the brand’s New York and Los Angeles flagship stores.

Tekla X Stüssy

Stüssy is another brand that always kills it when it comes to its collaborative collections.. Their newest co-branded line is with Tekla and they’ve dropped the comfiest pieces ever. It ranges from cozy co-ords to bed sheets and duvets in a muted lime green, stripes, and creme. This collection can definitely be considered loungewear as there is even a blue terry cloth striped robe. Additional standouts include terry cloth shorts, two long-sleeved matching lounge sets, a lime towel, two duvets, and two pillow shams.

The Stüssy x Tekla collection is available now on teklafabrics.com.