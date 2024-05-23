Chanel And Tribeca Film Festival Announce 2024 Artist Award Program

Tribeca Film Festival

Chanel has teamed up with the Tribeca Film Festival which celebrates filmmakers and artists alike to announce this year’s Artist Awards Program. Both Chanel and the Tribeca Festival have been in partnership for 19 years since its founding in 2001 by stars and creatives Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff.

This year, each winner is receiving a piece of art by artists Juliana Huxtable, Jenny Holzer, Erick and Elliot Jiménez, Deborah Kass, Glenn Ligon, Joiri Minaya, José Parlá, Maia Cruz Palileo, Paul Anthony Smith, and Tourmaline. The pieces by each artist range from oil on canvas paintings, to multimedia imagery, photography, and collages.

“Tribeca and Chanel recognize the undeniable impact diverse artists can have when their work and stories are in the spotlight,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Festival co-founder and CEO, to Variety. “We are dedicated to celebrating creativity and culture, championing diverse voices, and encouraging the development of a new generation of visionaries,” she added.

Gifting art to these winning filmmakers bridges a gap in art mediums and showcases a true connection and appreciation for all art forms and their intersections. The curator of each gifted art piece Racquel Chevremont explained this in a statement about the program. One of the artists, Kass, shared their excitement about this gifting saying in a statement, “This award shows a sense of community and support for the artist… art comes from the need to document one’s times and place…there’s nothing like the exchange between artists across mediums, especially here in New York.” Each winner’s gift will be on display at the Tribeca Festival Hub located in Spring Studios.

Chanel will host a panel entitled “Championing the Next Generation” on June 7 at 4 p.m. EST at the Crosby Street Hotel in conjunction with the “Through Her Lens” program for femme filmmakers. The full festival will be held from June 5 to June 16, with plenty of time to view an array of films that touch on diverse subjects including fashion like Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton’s docufilm Diana von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge.

To attend the upcoming Tribeca Festival go to tribecafilm.com to purchase tickets, and passes, plus to learn more about the schedule and filmmakers featured.

Below take a look at a few key art pieces that will be a part of the gifting.

Midnight Anemone

Elliot & Erick Jimenez

Triptych

Joiri Minaya

Night Swim

Maia Cruz Palileo

Untitled