5 Black Films From The Tribeca Film Festival You Need To Watch

For the past 22 years, filmmakers have descended upon Lower Manhattan for the renowned Tribeca Film Festival. Robert De Niro, Craig Hatkoff, and Jane Rosenthal originally founded the festival “in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center.”

Tribeca and independent films go hand in hand—the festival is known for championing “emerging and established voices, discover[ing] award-winning talent, curat[ing] innovative experiences, and introduc[ing] new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.”

The 2023 slate of films included a dizzying amount of content, with “an emphasis on diversity in content and storytellers.”

If you didn’t get a chance to catch a screening, here are 5 films you should check out when they come to a theater near you:

This horror comedy combines Juneteenth weekend, a group trip, games, and a stellar ensemble cast including “Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson and Sinqua Walls [in a] film [that] confronts the horror stereotype that the black character is always the first to die.”

Based on the acclaimed bestseller of the same name by Tia Williams, this film embodies “the spirit of the 90s-era Black romcoms,” and boasts a star-studded cast including Gabrielle Union, Gina Torres, and Keith Powers. Director Numa Perrier “not only presents a relatable and entertaining exploration of the struggles and triumphs of a woman trying to reinvent herself but serves as a tribute to the history of Black cinema.”

Executive producers Sean Paul and Shaggy brought this Jamaican production to life telling the story about how the dancehall genre came to New York City. Audiences will be able to view “never-before-seen archival footage to help tell the story of how dancehall traveled from Kingston to the Big Apple and how it has inspired generations, including in hip hop.”

Critics hailed this feature from the directorial debut of Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr. as “a superfly thriller filled with intrigue, music, and a whole lot of heart.” Giving us nostalgic feel reminiscent of the 70s genre, blaxploitation queen Pamela Grier delivers an outstanding performance alongside Damon Wayans and Hailey Kilgore.

This documentary follows the early career of Israel Adesanya, the Nigerian and New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, boxer, and kickboxer. The film shows the UFC champion’s meteoric rise “to fame, with all the glory and responsibilities that came with it.” It also “explores the downfalls of becoming a living legend as well as the training background and inspirations that make Adesanya so unique.”