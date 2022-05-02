Tribeca Film Festival Announces Lineup For The 2022 Talks And Reunions Series

Photo by Stefanie Keenan

Today, the Tribeca Festival announced the lineup for this year’s Talks and Reunions, which features discussions with notable actors, artists, entertainers, and more.

Tribeca will also present the second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award to acclaimed actor, author, and activist, Common. He will be joined in conversation with New York Times writer Charles M. Blow.

On June 8 the festival starts with Halftime, a Netflix documentary by director Amanda Micheli that follows Jennifer Lopez, as she explores her career as an entertainer, and will close with the debut of Loudmouth, a documentary written and directed by Josh Alexander that highlights the Reverend Al Sharpton. Tribeca 2022 also features Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a documentary from director Karam Gill about Lil Baby’s journey from the streets of Atlanta to one of the music industry’s biggest stars and this generation’s most important voices.

“We are excited to present a compelling slate of Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes from leading storytellers across film, television, music, art, and comedy,” said Paula Weinstein, Tribeca’s Chief Content Officer. “Audiences will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse and captivating lineup of award-winning entertainers at the forefront of cultural leadership.”

The Talks portion of the festival includes conversations with Grammy Award-winning musician Pharrell Williams, the multi-talented actress and star of the film Harriet Cynthia Erivo, director and stand-up comedian W Kamau Bell, and several others. Its Directors Series will feature a conversation between co-host of CBS Mornings Gayle King, award-winning actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Tyler Perry and artist Julian Schnabel about his film Before Night Falls.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Kasi Lemmons’ Eve’s Bayou, the dramatic tale of a southern family in the 1960s – starring Samuel L. Jackson, Lynn Whitfield, Vondie Curtis Hall, Meagan Good, Jurnee Smollett and Diahann Carroll. After the screening, filmmaker Torell Shavone Taylor will moderate a talk with producer Caldecot “Cotty” Chubb, Lemmons, Good, and additional members of the cast about the movie’s impact alongside other films during the Tribeca Festival’s Reunions.

Rounding out the series of events will be the Tribeca Talks: Master Classes, which is a set of discussions that are free to the public that focuses on firsthand accounts from film industry veterans, along with advice and tutorials on different aspects of the filmmaking process. The series features classes from different producers, publishers, and supervisors, including one on documentary directing with Coodie & Chike, the creators of the Netflix film jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

Founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001, the Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 21st year from June 8–19, 2022. Tickets to all events and screenings are available at tribecafilm.com.