Harry Belafonte To Celebrate 93rd Birthday With Star-Studded Celebration At The Apollo

Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Stars will gather at The Apollo in New York City on March 1 to celebrate the life and work of cultural icon Harry Belafonte.

Celebrities including Common, Maxwell, Shelia E., Macy Gray, and Talib Kweli will pay homage to the actor and singer, whose career as an entertainer and activist has spanned decades.

City Winery will present the event with proceeds from the celebration going to the Popular Democracy Movement Center and the Harry Belafonte 115th Street New York Public Library.

Throughout his life, Belafonte also known as the “King of Calypso,” has received tons of recognition for his work as an actor, singer, and humanitarian.

He won an Emmy in 1960 for Revlon Revue: Tonight with Belafonte. Along with a Tony Award, he earned three Grammy’s for his albums Swing Dat Hammer, An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba, and Belafonte At Carnegie Hall. He even received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award from the academy. In 2015, Belafonte was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards.

Tickets for the celebration go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

