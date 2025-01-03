Tracee Ellis Ross Is Crowned As Hollywood Trailblazer By WWD Style Awards

Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross, the style savant, will be honored with a WWD Style Award—the Hollywood Trailblazer, to be exact. This is no surprise given the awardee’s knack for sophisticated personal style.

For decades Ross has been experimenting with her clothing and rediscovering herself style-wise. Her robust arsenal has led to fashionable moments that are distinct and key to why she’s one of the most innovative fashion connoisseurs of our time. As the daughter of the iconic artist Diana Ross, it’s clear that her fixation on style stems directly from her mother. However, Tracee has made a name for herself regarding her clothing choices throughout her lifetime.

This award pinpoints how self-expression has carried her throughout her acting career from Girlfriends and beyond. Whether in a fiery red Bottega Veneta set designed by Matthieu Blazy or a dreamy Marc Jacobs frock, Ross is regularly pushing herself to showcase her affinity for unique designs.

“For me, how I dress myself is really a form of expression, and it’s one of the ways that I wear my insides on my outside,” Ross told WWD. “It started as an armor, a way that I would feel protected, and now it’s just one of the ways I express myself and it brings me so much joy. I really feel like there’s an importance to how we express ourselves, particularly in the world that we’re living in. How I dress is one of the ways that I show up in the world and tell people how I want to be responded to,” she added. Ross’s win is a part of the inaugural WWD Style Awards which will also include a presentation and dinner on the evening of January 3 at the Four Seasons Hotel.

According to WWD, the presentation tied to the Golden Globes will “celebrate the fashion and beauty tastemakers, muses, legends and luminaries whose creativity, craft and style ignite the magic of the red carpet.”