These Are The Basics Our Fashion Team Can’t Live Without

Basics are the foundation of anyone’s wardrobe whether they are a maximalist or a minimalist. Everyone needs basics to build an outfit around from the crisp plain white T-shirt to the perfectly oversized blazer. Our fashion team has pieces that we just can’t go on without when going to events, hanging out with friends, or preparing for our next Zoom calls. These go-to items have lasted us a reasonable amount of time and they also further speak to our differing personal style signifiers.

A basic piece can’t really go out of style because they’re always necessary. During the summer and spring, you’re going to want a pack of white tank tops and a trusty pair of jeans in your favorite hue. In the wintertime, you probably have one sweater or hoodie that goes with everything that you always find yourself reaching for. These items are in rotation in your wardrobe nonstop until you want to upgrade them. That’s the beauty of a basic piece, they’re sustainable in a way even if you’re not buying them from luxury brands like Khaite or The Row.

Devine Blacksher, our senior fashion editor is a woman after the sun. During the spring and summer, she throws stoop parties that garner her community. While planning for a day outside, the last thing she needs to do is think about what she’s going to wear. A white or black tank top is one of her must-haves, she shares that she purchases them on Amazon. “It’s the simplest item to slip on when I’m going for an effortless look, and perfect for layering with a cardigan for spring.” When working on the next fashion issue, planning our editorial calendar, or taking meetings in the office a white button-down is her go-to choice. She says it stands out as a staple because it pairs effortlessly with baggy boyfriend jeans, kitten heels, and a funky bag. It also adds a “touch of business or uniformity” to her looks. “The Uniqlo option is super affordable, which means I can have multiple in the same color because I still haven’t mastered keeping a white collar pristine.”

Our contributing fashion editor Robyn Mowatt knows how to balance a streetwear look. Often she’s in a blazer, jeans, and comfy sneakers in and out of the office. Her go-to for adding a sporty detail to her look is a Yankees hat from Amazon that she’ll wear when in a rush to the airport or just because it adds a “carefree” element to her look. Since blazers are always on her radar she told me that she was on the lookout for the perfect oversized option from The Frankie Shop. “I enjoy how it elevates any outfit. I’m also in love with how I can either dress up or down depending on where I’m headed, it’s the ideal statement piece,” she said. Robyn also mentions that black Adidas Sambas are another favorite of hers. For her, they’re aesthetically simple and she loves throwing them on for events, concerts and beyond.

Currently, my go-to basics have been mostly bottoms. I hardly wear jeans but when I do they’re from Madewell. My current pair is the Madewell Petite Curvy Super Wide-Leg Jeans. I’m quite tiny in stature so, these jeans fall perfectly without me having to roll them up or cut a shorter hem myself. I’m also a bit curvier so at times it has been difficult finding bottoms that fit my hips and back side the way I want them to. Another basic I can’t live without at the moment are Madewell’s Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pant. I’ve always thrifted trousers in the boys section because they tend to fit me perfectly somehow when I get larger pairs. This option from Madewell fits me perfectly. I enjoy how they sit on my figure—I don’t like for my bottoms to look too boxy but I also like for my clothing to be more on the flowy side.

No matter what time of the year it is, you’re going to need some go-to pieces that won’t fail you. That’s the beauty of basic pieces that slowly become a part of your wardrobe. From Yankee hats to tank tops to the perfect fitting jeans, we’re constantly wearing these pieces to feel put together and like the trust version of ourselves.