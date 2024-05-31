Maximalism Can Be Effortless: Here's How To Nail The Trend

Getty Images

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, trends wax and wane like the phases of the moon. For the past decade, the understated elegance of quiet luxury and minimalist trends dominated the scene, casting a subdued palette over runways and street styles alike. However, a vibrant, audacious counter-trend has been gaining momentum, heralding a new era: maximalism. This “more is more” philosophy is making a triumphant comeback, with designers like Christian Cowan and Schiaparelli leading the charge, showcasing larger-than-life creations that are nothing short of spectacular.

As a dark-skinned woman of color, I have personally been drawn to maximalist fashion because the colors and shades complement my skin tone beautifully. I have since enjoyed the maximalist style’s color popping, joyful layering, and fresh self-expression. Some of my favorite pieces have come out of brands such as Farm Rio and Lindex. I always style them to my taste. Maximalist fashion is the epitome of opulence and audacity. It’s a celebration of bold aesthetics, where clashing textures, mixed patterns, and vibrant colors converge to create attention-grabbing ensembles. As we step into the summer season, maximalist fashion offers a much-needed burst of exuberance, providing the perfect antidote to the simplicity that has pervaded fashion for too long.

Style stars including June Ambrose and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson are examples of those who are unafraid to take risks with their clothing. Both of these women are proof that maximalism tendencies ether into fashion savant territory—the enmeshment of patterns and textures they both regularly fuse into their wardrobes is admirable and also inspiring.

Maximalism is not just a style, it’s an attitude. It embodies the fearless spirit of adding more, taking risks, and breaking free from the constraints of traditional fashion norms. This style challenges the notion of “less is more,” encouraging us to embrace our individuality and express ourselves through unconventional choices. The resurgence of maximalism has opened the door for people to showcase outfits that are vibrant, daring, and wholly unique, offering a fresh, exhilarating perspective on self-expression.

Here are some ways to style your maximalist outfits.

Be Bold With Colors

At the core of maximalist fashion is the use of bold, striking colors. Whether it’s a fiery red dress paired with electric blue accessories or a neon green coat worn over a bright yellow ensemble, the key is to embrace colors that evoke joy and make a statement. The emotional impact of colors cannot be understated, and maximalism leverages this to infuse energy and excitement into every outfit.

Channel Joyful Dressing

Joy is a fundamental element of maximalist fashion. This style is about creating layers of joy in every look, incorporating elements that reflect personal passions and interests. Maximalism encourages prioritizing comfort and familiarity while experimenting with different textures and materials. Whether it’s combining silk with velvet or denim with leather, the goal is to create rich, textured outfits that are visually compelling and deeply personal.

Statement Accessories: The Finishing Touch

No outfit is complete without statement accessories. From feather fascinators to chunky jewelry and colorful bags, these elements add the final flourish to any ensemble. Accessories in maximalist fashion are not mere afterthoughts; they are integral components that enhance the overall look. Think oversized hats, eye-catching belts, and eccentric footwear that command attention and elevate the outfit to new heights.

Mixing Patterns

Maximalist fashion thrives on the interplay of kitschy prints and intricate designs. Mixing and matching different patterns is a hallmark of this style, creating visually dynamic looks that are both eclectic and harmonious. The key to mastering this art lies in balancing the patterns—pairing a floral skirt with a striped top or a polka-dot dress with a plaid jacket—ensuring that each piece complements the others while maintaining a cohesive overall aesthetic.

The Power Of Layering

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Halima Aden is seen wearing a salmon printed coat, salmon skirt, maroon top and headscarf outside the Altuzarra show during NYFW S/S 2024 on September 11, 2023 in New York City.

Layering is another essential technique in maximalist fashion. This involves combining various materials like silk, velvet, denim, or leather to build rich, textured outfits. The beauty of layering in maximalism lies in its ability to create depth and dimension, transforming simple garments into elaborate, statement-making pieces. Layering allows for endless creativity, enabling fashion enthusiasts to experiment with different combinations and express their unique style.

Embrace Eccentricity

Maximalist fashion is not for the faint of heart. It’s for those who dare to be different, who embrace individuality and revel in the joy of standing out. This style is about showing up and showing out in your grandest, most extravagant self. It’s an invitation to break free from convention, to explore the outer limits of creativity, and to make a lasting impression.

The resurgence of maximalism marks a refreshing shift in the fashion landscape. It’s a bold, exhilarating style that encourages self-expression and celebrates individuality. As we embrace this vibrant trend, let’s remember that fashion is not just about what we wear, but how we wear it. Maximalism is about daring to be different, about layering joy into every outfit, and about showing up as our most authentic, unapologetic selves. So, step into the world of maximalist fashion, and let your style speak volumes.