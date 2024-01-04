These Nepo Baby Looks Are Inspiring My 2024 Wardrobe

Getty Images

As 2024 unfolds with a theme of boldness, who better to learn from than celebrity kids with impeccable style? From North West, who speaks her mind at all times, to Blue Ivy, confidently reclaiming her narrative, these young style icons are teaching us to be bold. Despite their youth, these kids, born into luxury, explore personal style with hand-me-downs like West’s blue Pastelle jacket from Ye’s College Dropout heyday and make a statement.

North West, emerging as an “It” Girl, channels her father’s fashion sense. From critiquing Met Gala 2023 red carpet looks to sporting Chanel tweed and a full black leather suit, Miss Westie exemplifies the essence of fashion week.

Junie Shumpert’s personality shines through on stage and on camera, just like her stylish mom Teyana Taylor. She’s seen on tour with Taylor wearing extravagant outfits to convey that she’s “that girl.” Taylor’s style and creative direction definitely rubbed off on Shumpert because she doesn’t cower at taking a style risk. Whether it’s a white and cream tulle and tweed dress with fingerless gloves or a casual Canadian tuxedo, Shumpert exudes style.

And superstar in the making, Blue Ivy, has Beyoncé as her biggest cheerleader. Before the Renaissance Tour, we didn’t get to see too much of Blue, but every single stage look has been covetable. From her wearing a sparkling camo ensemble, an all-red jumpsuit reminiscent of Rihanna’s Superbowl look, to a custom red Telfar outfit, it’s safe to say that Blue Ivy’s stage presence needs no help. We got to see the budding star gain confidence with each show, and if that isn’t inspiring then we don’t know what is.

Keep scrolling to see the looks that are inspiring me to claim boldness in 2024, below.

North West

GC Images

If there is a tween that has never had an awkward stage it’s North West. This all-black leather blazer outfit that West is wearing on the go makes me want to step out of my comfort zone more. The stacked detail in the pants adds another element of texture. The space buns and pearl accessories in her hair tie the look together seamlessly. West’s look speaks to just going for it, being a head-turner, and taking up space. She wore this look at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020, something I’m sure she’ll talk about when she’s older.

Junie Shumpert

WireImage

Teyana Taylor is raising an outspoken star in Junie Shumpert. She’s also raising a style icon in the making. Junie Shumpert is definitely garnering all of her mother’s knowledge of fashion and creative direction as she wears her looks with the utmost confidence. On stage, she has no problem being the center of attention and there’s no exception when she’s off-stage. This denim-on-denim look is inspiring me to stick with the classics and be more carefree. There’s something about a Canadian tuxedo that exudes an aloofness to other’s opinions and I want to emulate that in 2024. Shumpert and her baby sister pair their medium-washed denim looks with white sneakers adding a touch of streetwear to their outfit.

Blue Ivy

Instagram

If there’s a nepo baby to celebrate, it’s Blue Ivy. During the Renaissance Tour, we got to see Blue reclaim her power literally and figuratively as she performed alongside her mother. While on tour, one of her stage looks that particularly caught my eye was a custom red Telfar outfit. I remember growing up, my mom let me buy a top with the same shoulder cutouts; it was my step into being a tween who was dying to be a teenager. This red look inspired me to think back to the bravery I had as a tween, and reclaim that power, just like Blue Ivy.