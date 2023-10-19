North West Reveals She Has Dyslexia

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

North West is her father’s child as many social media users often say. The outspoken 10-year-old has people talking for recently revealing that she has dyslexia on Instagram Live.

“Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?” she said to fans while seated (in her bonnet) next to mom Kim Kardashian. The reality star and mogul replied, “Northie, you are sure spilling the tea on here.”

After sharing her challenges she then asked fans, “Should I drop an album?”

Kardashian decided to end the convo before West said too much.

“I am going to get off this Live right now because you are just saying way too much. I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through,” the TV star said before ending the Live.

What’s interesting is Kanye, her ex-husband and father of her four children, has had moments in the recent past where he’s spoken out about North being so visible on social media, which he hasn’t been fond of.

During a visit with Jason Lee, the rapper said, “My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

Kardashian’s counter argument was that social media is a creative outlet for her daughter and that she allows her to use social platforms in a safe way.

“She loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” she said in an interview. The mom has also made it clear that the platform is on her phone, not North’s, and the 10-year-old isn’t able to scroll content or view comments.

Kardashian often shares North’s creative work online such as her paintings, which many say are advanced and impressive for someone her age.

North is the star’s oldest child and as mentioned, she shares three other children with Kanye, including Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. The former couple were married for six years before they had a tumultuous separation and divorce between 2021 and 2022.