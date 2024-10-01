Your Blueprint For Inspiration: Meet Black Designers Shaping The Future Of Fashion

Only 7.3% of American fashion designers are Black.* We’ll wait so you can read that one more time. While this percentage might be small, today’s Black designers are making big waves in the fashion world by continuing to shape how Black culture influences the runways. Meet five incredible innovators who are part of McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden® Change of Fashion program and discover what drives and inspires them.

Black fashion enthusiasts have cultivated trends ingrained in the industry's DNA. Now, we’re shining a light on what trendsetters, Nia Thomas, Heart Roberts, Durrell Dupard, Larissa Muehleder, and Shareef Mosby, have created and curated with limited resources to help shape the way society thinks about style, identity, and representation.

Learn more about each of these talented Black designers and follow their journeys on Instagram @WeAreGolden.

*Source: Per Zippia.com, as of 2021