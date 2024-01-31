The Folklore Announces Latest New York Fashion Week Showroom

Getty Images

The Folklore is expanding its New York Fashion Week showroom. For the NYFW Fall/Winter 2024 season, The Folklore is showcasing 23 diverse and emerging market brands’ collections nearly doubling the last installment of its showroom. The platform founded by Amira Rasool in 2018 has become a go-to resource for brands to grow their businesses and connect with global retail partners.

The company’s showroom will support the hybrid approach of the business-to-business wholesale marketplace of The Folklore Connect, which is used by retailers such as Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Revolve. The Folklore’s February and September 2023 showrooms were attended by over 1,500 guests. This season’s showroom will facilitate retail buyers, media, stylists, and other fashion industry professionals who seek to view new collections from emerging brands from the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Nigeria, Hong Kong, Colombia, and Cote d’ivoire.

In addition to launching its seasonal showroom, The Folklore will be expanding by hosting four showrooms throughout the year in New York, adding Resort and Pre-Fall to Fall 2024 and Spring 2025.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our third season of The Folklore Showroom, and nearly doubling the amount of diverse and emerging market designers this season,” says founder and CEO Rasool in a statement to WWD. “For our brands and the wider NYFW community, it has become a staple on the calendar, so much so that we will be expanding to four physical showrooms in 2024, including Resort in June, Spring/Summer in September, and Pre-Fall in December.”

New brands that will be a part of this season’s showroom include Arch NYC, Boyde, Favelo, Forever Amelia, House of Aama, Kaphill, Kinks Lab, Macondia, Perade, Renwa, Ru by Rupal, Sadie + Jean, The Rad Black Kids, Tier and Twelve Am. Returning brands include Shekudo, V. Bellan, Orire, Rendoll, and Elexiay.

The Folklore New York Fashion Week Showroom will run from February 11 to February 14 in Soho, New York. Registration is required for attendance for retailers, as well as select stylists, editors, and media appointments. Visit thefolkore.com to request access.