Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s or Galentine’s day, there is no better way to express your love than by presenting a piece of jewelry. The shiny accessories are delicate, yet they hold much value. From the rare jewels incorporated into the piece to becoming a symbol of someone’s affection to being a tangible reminder of the person you love, jewelry is guaranteed to mean something special to your someone special.
We know finding the perfect piece of jewelry can be overwhelming, and with sweetheart’s day being less than a week away it doesn’t make it any easier. However, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to relieve you of the pressure by curating a one-stop shop for the best silver and gold jewelry that’s ideal for Valentine’s Day.
We all know you can do no wrong going the Tiffany route. These earrings, made in the shape of Tiffany’s signature motif, are guaranteed to leave whomever you gift them to in awe of the yellow gold and round diamonds.
Charm bracelets are the gift that keep on giving. Wear this luxurious chain bracelet as is—hand-finished with 14k gold plating and featuring a heart-shaped closure—then over time personalize it with up to 13 charms.
Aside from hearts, roses are the next closest thing associated with Valentine’s Day. This piece from Bernard James’s Flora collection, inspired by the Botanical Gardens, will make the perfect on-theme gift.