Courtesy of Tiffany

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s or Galentine’s day, there is no better way to express your love than by presenting a piece of jewelry. The shiny accessories are delicate, yet they hold much value. From the rare jewels incorporated into the piece to becoming a symbol of someone’s affection to being a tangible reminder of the person you love, jewelry is guaranteed to mean something special to your someone special.

We know finding the perfect piece of jewelry can be overwhelming, and with sweetheart’s day being less than a week away it doesn’t make it any easier. However, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to relieve you of the pressure by curating a one-stop shop for the best silver and gold jewelry that’s ideal for Valentine’s Day.

Within the divine selection ahead, you’ll find pieces from Black-owned jewelry brands like Bernard James and Mateo, along with alluring jewels from Tiffany & Co., Pandora, and more.