The Best Jewelry To Gift On Valentine’s Day
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s or Galentine’s day, there is no better way to express your love than by presenting a piece of jewelry. The shiny accessories are delicate, yet they hold much value. From the rare jewels incorporated into the piece to becoming a symbol of someone’s affection to being a tangible reminder of the person you love, jewelry is guaranteed to mean something special to your someone special.

We know finding the perfect piece of jewelry can be overwhelming, and with sweetheart’s day being less than a week away it doesn’t make it any easier. However, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to relieve you of the pressure by curating a one-stop shop for the best silver and gold jewelry that’s ideal for Valentine’s Day. 

Within the divine selection ahead, you’ll find pieces from Black-owned jewelry brands like Bernard James and Mateo, along with alluring jewels from Tiffany & Co., Pandora, and more.

01
Pandora Freehand Heart Ring
The perfect design, this is hand-finished with 14k rose gold plating to stack with other rings for a stylish mix of accessories.
02
Tiffany Knot Earrings
We all know you can do no wrong going the Tiffany route. These earrings, made in the shape of Tiffany’s signature motif, are guaranteed to leave whomever you gift them to in awe of the yellow gold and round diamonds.
03
Asymmetrical Heart Hoop Earrings
One can never have too many hoop earrings, and these sterling silver heart-shaped hoops are a great addition to any jewelry collection.
04
Tiffany Knot Pendant Necklace
Tiffany’s signature Knot design comes in the form of a necklace and is just as good as the earrings. Together, they’ll make a magnificent pairing and add a luxurious touch to any look.
05
Bernard James Mirror Hoops Petite
These classic 18k gold earrings with a twist are hand-carved with Bernard James’s signature Mirror pattern, which creates a surface that pleasantly reflects light at all angles.
06
Mateo Pearl Blizzard Mobile Earring
This the type of gift that will do all the talking for you—quite literally a statement piece. These whimsical earrings are designed with 14k yellow gold and beautiful pearls.
07
The M Jewelers Bamboo Hoop Earrings
There’s nothing like a fresh pair of bamboo earrings. These are a great everyday piece and a wonderful way to jazz up those relaxed outfits.
08
The M Jewelers Cuban Link Ring
Here’s an affordable offering on an iced out, sterling silver Cuban link ring. It may not be real diamonds, but it will certainly shine and complete the look.
09
Messika Paris Gold Diamond Necklace
In this reinterpretation of Messika’s Move Uno as two-row gold diamond necklace, the diamonds decorate the chain and create a chic frame for layering other pieces.
10
Pandora Moments Heart T-Bar Snake Chain Bracelet
Charm bracelets are the gift that keep on giving. Wear this luxurious chain bracelet as is—hand-finished with 14k gold plating and featuring a heart-shaped closure—then over time personalize it with up to 13 charms.
11
Bernard James Rosa Ring
Aside from hearts, roses are the next closest thing associated with Valentine’s Day. This piece from Bernard James’s Flora collection, inspired by the Botanical Gardens, will make the perfect on-theme gift.
12
Mateo Gold Half Moon Pearl Earrings
This beautiful earrings from Mateo offer a refreshing way to dress your ears in pearls and 14k yellow gold.
13
Marla Aaron Rose Gold Baby Heartlock with Ruby on Link Chain Necklace
This link chain necklace, from NYC-based brand Marla Aaron, is complimented by a 14k rose gold, heart-shaped lock and baguette rubies to create a beautiful contrast.
14
Bernard James Flora Choker
Here’s one way to ensure the flowers you gift last forever. An ethereal, yellow 14k gold choker designed with five flowers: a lily, a petunia, a sunflower, a daisy and a rose.
15
Mateo Pink Sapphire Huggies
Add a little color and jewels to the perfect everyday earrings.
16
Messika Paris Rose Gold Diamond Bracelet
Try the chicest and most luxurious way to embody the minimalist look. This handcrafted piece from Messika is guaranteed to make a memorable gift.
17
Senia Wavy Ring in Silver
The perfect, stackable addition to any ring collection. It’s made with sterling silver and constructed in a modern shape.
18
Senia Wavy Ring in Gold
Here’s another option from the NYC-based jewelry brand Senia, this time in scratch-resistant gold.
