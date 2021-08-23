Beyoncé and Jay Z Collaborate With Tiffany & Co. To Celebrate Love

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are showing us what love is all about in their recent campaign photos for Tiffany & Co. The “Drunk In Love” couple, who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this year, were beautifully styled in evening attire for the jewelry brand’s 2021 “ABOUT LOVE” campaign, launching globally Sept. 2.

In the images photographed by Mason Poole, Bey looked radiant in a complimenting black fitted dress that was beautifully paired with a timeless Tiffany Yellow Diamond cascading down the middle of her back.

FYI: The multi-hyphenate made history as the first Black woman to ever wear the expensive piece.

The campaign also features Jay Z, 51, looking dapper wearing a black tuxedo, matching bowtie, and Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cufflinks.

Other notable jewels that appear in the print campaign— that was also filmed by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei— include: a 22-carat yellow diamond ring, a 15.02-carat emerald-cut diamond ring sourced from Botswana, and an 18-carat yellow and rose gold bracelet.

“Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate,” the couple is quoted in the campaign. People shared the exclusive behind-the-scenes photo on August 23. “Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values,” Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications, says in a statement. “We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

More history was made in the campaign with the first public appearance of artwork created by the legendary Jean-Michel Basquiat. The painting titled, Equals Pi was featured in the background and reimagined in signature Tiffany Blue. According to the release, it was included because art serves as a “common thread throughout Carter’s love story.”

The film— which will feature Beyoncé’s rendition of “Moon River” — was shot by JAY-Z on a Super 8 camera and will be released to the public on September 15.

As part of its partnership with the Carters, the brand is pledging a $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for historically Black colleges and universities.

This collaboration seems like a long time coming…and we love it!