Telfar

Genderless fashion project and brand Telfar is set to leave another indelible mark on the accessories industry. The company has announced it will launch its first all-leather handbag collection.

According to a press release the newest arrivals will launch in London at Selfridge’s The Corner Shop. “The Carry” as described by the brand is crafted in soft, aniline, full-grain pebble leather and left unlined. One silhouette that will be available includes Telfar’s beloved tote which will include leather-covered snaps and this piece will also drape.

“Everything about this bag was designed with tactile experience in mind,” the brand notes. “Its supple folds contour to your body. Its seams and straps bound in self and its hand straps lengthened so luxuriously — that you can now carry The Carry — on your shoulder.” Notably, the hardware is kept to a minimum, there are studded feet and an interior key ring.

Telfar’s choice to release this silhouette is a moment that solidifies that the brand is tapping into the luxury market. Pricing for each piece includes the small ($400), the medium ($600), and the large ($960).

Accompanying the release of the handbag collection Telfar is also revealing a 20-piece capsule collection with Wilson’s Leather. This collection will arrive in chocolate and black, and features pieced leather short and maxi skirts, bottoms in short-shorts, straight leg, baggy and flare. Additionally, jackets with the brand’s patent detachable sleeves in a jacket, a blazer, and a full-length trench with wrap-around pockets are a part of the capsule. Separately, rib basics are paired with these pieces which give a peek into Telfar’s upcoming collection that will debut at an undisclosed date and location.

Telfar’s “The Carry” bag collection will be available at Selfridge’s The Corner Shop at an exclusive shop by Telfar beginning on September 30 through November 2.