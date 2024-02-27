Taraji P. Henson And Kate Spade New York's Capsule Collection Is Destigmatizing Mental Health Care

Kade Spade New York

Actress Taraji P. Henson is no stranger to prioritizing mental health, especially in an industry that doesn’t. For her latest endeavor, she’s centering around joy alongside Kate Spade New York. Both Henson and the brand believe in destigmatizing the mental health conversation and providing access to culturally specific mental health care. The new capsule collection also was created to highlight the vital role that women’s and girls’ mental health plays in their lives and their empowerment journey.

The new collection features a limited-edition white T-shirt with the text “Joy Is” displayed on the chest in green. Additionally, a heart-shaped necklace made of green agate is included in the collection. 100 percent of the proceeds from each item in North America will go to the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, co-founded by the actress, at the end of February.

“At the outset of our partnership with Kate Spade New York, our hearts met in a place outside of our organizations. Our teams connected on a fundamental, human level. When approaching a topic as personal as mental health, we know this work cannot be done alone. We need partners who share our commitment and have first-hand lived experience, much like we do,” shared Henson in a statement. “As the rates of isolation and loneliness continue to climb, the collection is meant to serve as a reminder that you are not alone. Whether we connect with our sister circles or ourselves, joy is our north star,” she added.

This partnership between Henson’s foundation and Kate Spade New York was birthed in 2022 as the actress joined the brand’s Social Impact Council. This counsel is a collective of women’s empowerment and mental health leaders around the globe who believe in the power of joy and work toward providing access to resources to uplift women’s and girls’ mental health. In 2023, the partnership expanded with “She Cares Wellness Pod,” a first-of-its-kind, on-campus physical structure on historically Black colleges and university campuses for women and girls.

The first pod was at Alabama State University and the second at Hampton University. The third will take place at Bennett College. These pods provided a quiet space for women and girls to mentally decompress from stress, attend free therapy sessions, and practice different relaxation methods such as yoga, meditation, art therapy, and more.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York limited-edition capsule collection is available now on katespade.com.