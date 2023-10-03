ESSENCE Exclusive: New Data Reveals Mental Health Challenges Are Now The #1 Workplace Injury

Workplace mental health safety is a cause for major concern according to a new report from online legal patform Atticus. Per them, 51% of recent workplace injury cases are mental health related.

Atticus developed a comprehensive a ranked list of the safest and most dangerous states for workers informed by non-fatal workplace injury data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and fatal and catastrophic workplace injury data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), per the the platform. They said they also factored in Google Trends information as well 1,000 workers’ survey feedback about their thoughts on workplace safety.

With that, it was deduced that emotional and financial challenges directly impact their mental health.

“The most commonly reported injuries, making up 52% of cases, were related to mental health issues like stress and anxiety,” the report states, which was exclusively shared with ESSENCE. “Sprains, strains, or fractures accounted for 50% of cases, and burns or cuts accounted for 31%.”

It continues: “To help reduce these injuries, over one-quarter of all respondents were willing to adjust their work schedules to ensure greater safety. Similarly, 30% of respondents would be willing to forgo convenience in favor of improved workplace safety.”

As previously reported by ESSENCE, According to a workplace report by Aflac, Americans are more burnt out now than they were at the height of the pandemic.

As we previously pointed out in Jan. 2023, the study’s results showed that more than half (59%) of American workers are experiencing at least moderate levels of burnout, a notable increase over 2021 (52%) and on par with the levels reported in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A major concern of employee burnout is the impact on their well-being and how it affects engagement and retention,” said Matthew Owenby, chief human resources officer, Aflac Incorporated in a news release. “Employers are looking for new ways to offer benefits that help improve their employees’ mental health balance. At Aflac, we help support our customers with access to mental health benefits, which is available through our individual short–term disability and group critical illness.”