Telsha Anderson-Boone Partners With Vault By Vans On A New Sneaker Collaboration

Vans

Telsha Anderson-Boone’s luxury retail store has a new endeavor on its hands, this time around its with Vault by Vans. The two brands have partnered to create a new iteration of the classic slip-on vlt xl sneaker entitled “Pleated Petals.” The blend of both brands is seen in the design of the shoe: which includes Anderson-Boone’s high-quality taste for eye-catching textures as well as vibrant colors and the classic shape of the shoe which is upheld through the Vans lens. “This partnership is an opportunity to offer [our customers] something directly connected to both myself and the T.A. brand,” Anderson-Boone shares.

The creative process began when she was approached by the Vault by Vans team initially about two years ago to explore a design collaboration with T.A. “It was important that this collaboration was both representative of our brand and community, while also folding in our whimsical aesthetic,” she said. “My team took our time and worked closely with theirs to curate the Pleated Petals style–that melds the world of luxury and creativity while amplifying the beauty in sartorial discovery,” she adds.

Vans/t.a. New York

The unisex shoe comes in a gorgeous heather rose and red ochre colorway and features intricate ruching throughout. Additionally, the rubber sole bottom features a baby pink and red abstract photo-printed graphic.

This intentional collaboration is distinct since it marks just how T.A. is evolving beyond being a retail concept. On the topic of evolving, Anderson-Boone shares: “T.A. is [also] an immersive fashion destination. Allowing this perspective to guide how we show up in the world gives us the space to approach fashion from multiple viewpoints and also meet our community where they are across channels.”

She also expresses that her team is working with The Shop at The Standard High Line for the shoe launch as a way to pay homage to the New York City community that embraced and supported her New York City boutique. While buying the sneaker collaboration, customers will also be able to peruse a curated selection of goods from brands like Ashya, David x Goliath, Redoux and Only Made.

“We also know much of our community is invested in my own personal style, and so this partnership is an opportunity to offer them something directly connected to both myself and the T.A. brand,” she shares. The T.A. x Vault By Vans “Pleated Petals” sneakers will be available to shop on November 8 at shop-ta.com and in person at The Shop located at The Standard High Line in New York City.