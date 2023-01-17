Joe Freshgoods Looks Back With Vault by Vans

Vault by Vans

Joe Freshgoods was and still is an avid traveler. In this collection, an ideation of Joe’s “Chocolate Valley Resort,” reminiscent of his days as a young boy in the Midwest, the idea of Black travelers seeking solace in nature comes to life in this campaign with Vault by Vans. The campaign, shot by the documentarian Yashaddai Owens, stars musician Barrington Darius who takes the role of a 1950s writer seeking solitude and comfort, similar to how renowned Black writers like Audre Lorde and James Baldwin. Baldwin and Lorde would travel far and wide, throughout the US and Europe, to find that one particular place to call their safe space to write some of the most well-known and brilliant pieces of work to date.

Warm tones and comfy silhouettes of the Sk8-Hi Reissue Platform VLT LX in caramel and almond colorways alongside their Resort Puffer in a “soft buttercream,” cozy Chocolate Cardigan featuring faux mohair and thick horizontal jacquard stripes, and to complete, the Slip-Hiker LX, a quilted nylon boot to fight off the freezing temperature that peaceful views offer. The boot comes in a vibrant pink colorway and a cream colorway to accompany the Resort Puffer.

Looking to the past for inspiration for the present isn’t a new concept but building a world that you wish you had is something that should be done more often. The creative director/founder was able to bring to life something that Black folks have not always dreamed of for themselves. Hopefully, this collection changes that.

The “Chocolate Valley Resort” Collection will drop on January 21 on JoeFreshgoods.com and Vans.com and in select physical store locations for Vault by Vans and Every Now & Then.