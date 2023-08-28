Getty Images

SZA is one of the most talented artists out currently and has a fiercely loyal fanbase like no other to match. Recently, she released a video for her standout single “Snooze” from her sophomore album SOS. The clip stars some pretty buzzy love interests like Justin Bieber, actors Woody McClain, Young Mazino, and producer Benny Blanco. With every new beau came a new look. The “Snooze” video took SZA and TDE’s knack for visual storytelling to new heights–rather than relying on lyrics, there was a focus on significant style moments paralleled with emotional montages.

What’s most captivating about the visual is the costume design. Pieced together by stylists and sisters Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo and SZA’s longtime stylist Alejandra Hernandez, each montage had a touch of the singer’s down-to-earth personal style paired with pieces by Mugler, Sandy Liang, Victoria’s Secret, and more. There were also items by emerging designers like Eden Maytal. The looks leaned on the notable vintage and thrifting obsession that the TDE starlet is constantly seen wearing: loose-fitting T-shirts, sporty socks, and tailored menswear staples. As a whole, this meant that the video felt truly like SZA. Immediately after the video went live, we reached out to Hernandez and the Delgadillo sisters for a breakdown of each look in the visual for “Snooze.”

Below you’ll find the brands behind the notable style moments featured in the “Snooze” video.

RCA Records/SZA

When in bed with Justin, SZA kept it casual in an oversized yellow Archive jersey, Victoria’s Secret undies, and long white socks to show that Bieber is the guy she can be comfortable with. She eventually gets fed up by whatever his antics might’ve been. Her look can be easily recreated.

RCA Records/SZA

When outside with Bieber she sat on top of a moving tractor in a red long-sleeve top from Vetements, Victoria’s Secret shorts, Oakley sunglasses, and Archive Demonia Boots. She’s still being carefree in this scene with him as she dances sensually.

RCA Records/SZA

When it came to her look with our favorite “Power Book II” actor Woody McClain, the singer wore a Bella Venice bra top, and a custom pair of Roc’co The Clown shorts. She’s obviously a second thought in this shot even looking as good as she does. We’d be upset too.

RCA Records/SZA

When in the shower dancing for her man in this scene she’s wearing custom lingerie from Cou Cou Intimates. This look by far was one of the sexiest in the entire video, with it her carefreeness and sensuality are on full display.

RCA Records/SZA

In this dance sequence scene, she’s completely switched up with a bit of a professional yet sexy vintage Mugler look from 1994. She, again, chooses to go sans pants and opts for black tights by Wolford, and vintage shoes to finish off the look as she dances with other sexy semi-professionally dressed women.

RCA Records/SZA

She must’ve forgiven Bieber at some point for whatever foolishness he did to her as she sits in the park with him during a romantic picnic in a blue dress by Eden Maytal and brown cowboy boots by R13.

RCA Records/SZA

In yet another dance sequence towards the end of the video, she throws it back for, well, a robot in a custom LA Roxx bodysuit. She looks incredible in this skin-tight bedazzled look.

RCA Records/SZA

This scene is sweet as SZA plays with her beau and feeds a horse. She wears a vintage Versace 2003 velvet corset dress sourced by Aralda Vintage, with rings by Sofia Rocha and Faris hoop earrings. This look could honestly work for so many occasions including a wedding.

RCA Records/SZA

As SZA goes back to McClain’s character (disappointing since he ignored her most of the music video) she wears a top by Vaquera and vintage white Adidas shorts with a pair of long white socks. It’s giving sporty chic since her man was in the middle of a workout here.

RCA Records/SZA

SZA seems to be happiest in Young Mazino’s arms. With this love interest, she’s splayed on a blanket surrounded by hay in a white frilly Sandy Liang dress and vintage shoes.

RCA Records/SZA

While seemingly skinny-dipping with the same love interest as above, she keeps on a tank and undies from Cou Cou Intimates before completely stripping naked.

RCA Records/SZA

Even on the back of a motorcycle, she’s still perfectly put together in a Jade Cropper cardigan, Victoria’s Secret shorts, and Y/Project shoes. Her accessories included earrings from Metal Belly and sunglasses from the Martine Rose X Nike collaboration.