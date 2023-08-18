Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger turns the lens on families for its Fall 2023 campaign. Starring SZA, Paloma Elsesser, and more, the imagery speaks to the family relationships that keep creatives going on an intimate level. The campaign pulls inspiration from the brand’s heritage and “modern Americana” too. This is evident in the colors selected which include tones of red, white, and blue.

SZA, our earthy and sustainable queen is the ideal individual to task with modeling for Hilfiger. The imagery takes things a step further rather than simply highlighting her alone. Quincy Jones, a beloved producer also is a part of the lineup of celebrities featured. He’s joined by 21 of his family members, including Kidada Jones, his daughter who during the ‘90s worked closely with Hilfiger to launch Tommy Jeans. Model Paloma Elsesser also is vividly seen with family and friends.

Tommy Hilfiger

On the imagery, Hilfiger shares the following in a statement, “This campaign is an all-out celebration of our brand values of belonging and inclusivity with a focus on family.” He adds: “We’ve brought together a cast of uniquely talented friends and family whose deep bonds and unwavering support of one another reminds me of the powerful relationships I have with my loved ones.”

SZA is on the heels of a tremendous run–she recently wrapped her SOS tour–and the album of the same name that sparked the tour was largely successful. Back in July, the release was at the top of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks in February.

Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2023 collection will be available on Tommy Hilfiger’s website and in the brand’s retail stores in the coming weeks.