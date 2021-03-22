For it’s 3rd episode of Coach Conversations, the fashion label’s YouTube series about culture, community and creativity, features model Paloma Elsesser, singer-songwriter Yuna and author, activist and entrepreneur Meena Harris.

Initially launched in January 2021, the series last featured a discussion between Coach global ambassador Michael B. Jordan, Grammy-nominated artist Cordae and editor-in-chief of The Cut Lindsay Peoples Wagner in honor of Black History Month. To continue advocating for intuitive conversations on a global scale, Coach has utilized its platform to highlight creatives and the very issues they stand for.



“Working with Coach is great,” Elsesser told ESSENCE. “Coach is a brand that genially supported inclusivity prior to the push we saw last year.”

Elesser’s conversation with Yuna and Harris centers around representation and intersectionality. Throughout the episode, the trio discuss the importance of having diverse role models, how they assert themselves in professional settings, and what advice they would give their former (and future) selves.



“Representation not only feels good, it’s imperative. It’s a necessity,” said Elsesser. “There’s still so far for us to go, and I don’t believe that it stops with me. It better not.”

Check out the full episode above.