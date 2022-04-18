Courtesy of Hanifa

We’re already halfway through April and before we know it, spring showers will be no more and summer will begin. Although most will be able to re-style their spring wardrobe for the warmer summer days, the rain boots will have to be replaced by some footwear that is fitting for the season. And thanks to a few Black-owned fashion brands, we know just where to shop for the heels of the summer.

Open-toe heels, slingbacks, and mules are great go-to’s for the summer as they allow air to circulate through, which is especially important to combat humidity. This past weekend, Nomä New York released their latest collection, “Aesthete”. Within the assortment, the NYC-based brand partnered up with The Ekhator Label to collaborate on two pairs of heels. For “Aesthete”, The Ekhator Label’s signature mule heel, also known as “Lottie basket”, was reimagined with Nomä’s monogram logo in two different colorways.

Like Nomä x The Ekhator Label’s new basket mule, Hanifa’s latest footwear designs were constructed to be summer-friendly. The brand’s latest drop consisted of two mule heels – a sleek pointed toe and an open-toe design that was inspired by Hanifa’s beloved “Zoe” boots. Both designs are available in various colors.

Shop the heels from the Black-owned brands ahead.