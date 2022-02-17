Courtesy of Brand

In the words of Issa Rae, we’re always rooting for everybody Black – including all of the Black designers that showcased at New York Fashion Week 2022. As we reach the end of the official week organized by the CFDA and IMG, we’ve curated a central list of every Black designer that was on the calendar, along with their latest collections.

This February, most designers debuted their Fall/Winter 2022 collections, however some designers did opt to showcase Spring collections. And while traditionally designers host individual fashion shows, Black in Fashion Council arranged a showroom for attendees to see several Black designers in one location, with the IN THE BLK collective organizing a showcase that spotlighted three Black luxury designers on the runway.

While we missed a couple of our favorite Black designers that didn’t show this season, like Theophilio and Pyer Moss, we enjoyed seeing the Black designers that returned and new talent that made their NYFW debut.

Discover all of the Black designers that showcased at NYFW ahead.