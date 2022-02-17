In the words of Issa Rae, we’re always rooting for everybody Black – including all of the Black designers that showcased at New York Fashion Week 2022. As we reach the end of the official week organized by the CFDA and IMG, we’ve curated a central list of every Black designer that was on the calendar, along with their latest collections.
While we missed a couple of our favorite Black designers that didn’t show this season, like Theophilio and Pyer Moss, we enjoyed seeing the Black designers that returned and new talent that made their NYFW debut.
Discover all of the Black designers that showcased at NYFW ahead.
No Sesso
No Sesso, the genderless, LA-based brand founded by Pia Davis, presented its FW22 collection, “The Girls With Dolphin Earrings”, a collection designed by Davis and Autumn Randolph.
Advisry
Advisry, founded by Keith Herron, debuted its FW22 collection “Sometimes Dancing” – a display of finding Black joy in the midst of chaos and trauma.
Telfar
Telfar, the unisex brand founded by Telfar Clemens, presented its latest collection, which included new big silhouettes, new bag colors, and new ready-to-wear.
Eugene Taylor
Eugene Taylor, a unisex brand founded by Letesha Renee, showed its Diana Ross tribute collection at the Black in Fashion Council showroom.
Victor Glemaud
Victor Glemaud, founded by Victor Glemaud, prseneted his FW22 collection, which was inspired by Black Girl, a film directed by Ousmane Sembene.
Who Decides War
Who Decides War, founded by Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore, presented its FW22 collection, which consisted of reimagined classics, the brand’s signature distressed details, suiting, and more.
Megan Renee
Megan Renee, founded by Megan Renee, was one of the new brands that joined the Black in Fashion Council showroom this season. The brand showed its “Higher Ground” collection.
LaQuan Smith
LaQuan Smith, founded by LaQuan Smith, presented his very sexy FW22 collection.
ASHYA
ASHYA, founded by Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece, presented its “Heritage Collection” at the Black in Fashion Council Showroom.
House of Aama
House of Aama, founded by Akua Shabaka and Rebecca Henry, presented its FW22 collection, “Bloodroot: Into the Archives, at the IN THE BLK showcase.
Nalebe
Nalebe, founded by Amina Means, presented its FW22 footwear collection, “Stories Through Seasons”.
Lavie By CK
Lavie By CK, founded by Claude Kameni, presented its latest, colorful collection at the Black in Fashion Council showroom.
Dour Doux
Dur Doux, founded by Najla and Cynthia Burt, presented its colorful FW22 collection, “Le Nouvelle Mosaique”, which included a selection of menswear, at the brand’s runway show and at the Black in Fashion Council showroom.
CISE
CISE, founded by Blake Van Putten, returned to the Black in Fashion Council showroom to present new bag silhouettes and new apparel.
KHIRY
KHIRY, founded by Jameel Mohammed, presented its new collection of fine jewelry, alongside innovative runway looks at the IN THE BLK showcase.
Sergio Hudson
Sergio Hudson, founded by Sergio Hudson, presented its colorful SS22 collection, which was inspired by ’90s TV icons – specifically Cher from the movie Clueless, Whitley Gilbert from ’90s sitcom A Different World and Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell.
Tia Adeola
Tia Adeola, founded by Tia Adeola, presented her latest collection, infused with potent messages, at the Prince George Ballroom.
Third Crown
Third Crown, founded by Kristin and Kofi Essel, presented its “Edelsteen” collection at the IN THE BLK showcase.