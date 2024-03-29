5 Chic Jacket Options You Should Be Wearing This Spring

Getty Images

Spring is finally here, meaning we can shed the heavy layers in favor of lighter ones. The change of weather also signals that your wool coats can be traded in for light denim jackets or blazers layered over easy breezy outfits. Throwing on a light jacket like a cropped early ‘00s aesthetic denim jacket in the springtime exudes effortlessness even if that wasn’t the intention.

These pieces are the perfect go-to’s when you’re feeling a breeze outside or just want an extra layer to your look. From the popular bomber jacket that has never left the trend cycle to a more functional look like the utilitarian style jacket, these outerwear pieces have gotten a bit of an upgrade since you’ve last seen them. You can style them in ways that elevate your look or dress an outfit down. The option is yours.

Keep scrolling to see the different types of spring jackets to wear this spring and how to style them, below.

The Bomber Jacket

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: A guest wears a black bomber jacket , a white shirt, a yellow quilted leather Chanel bag, a pink tweed cardigan, a black leather skirt , white socks, white shoes, outside Chanel, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Remember when Loewe single-handedly brought bomber jackets back? Tracee Ellis Ross and Taylor Russell were seen wearing the same deep green bomber from the brand and it was a wrap. Acne Studios made an affordable luxury dupe while other fast fashion brands made dupes as well. A bomber for spring can be much lighter with a similar silhouette that can be styled with jeans, layered over a T-shirt, or a light flowy dress. You can also dress it up by making the look monochromatic in all black, creating an ultimate cool girl outfit.

The Leather Jacket

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Tamu McPherson wears sunglasses, earrings, a black asymmetric flowing dress with white polka dots, a black leather biker jacket, a sparkling sequined bag, black mules, outside Stella McCartney , during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

What we love about a leather jacket is that it can be styled in many ways, but also comes in so many forms. From a moto style with an assortment of zippers and buckles, a sleeker vintage style with buttons or a single zipper, or a color-filled option that adds texture and vibrant energy to an outfit. The options are abundant. If your leather jacket is a moto style, try layering it over a pair of trousers or jeans with a plain white T-shirt.

A Cropped Denim Jacket

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: India Amarteifio is seen wearing a blue cropped jacket, skirt, bag and red sandals outside Stella McCartney during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

A denim jacket that’s cropped paired with a pair of denim jeans in any color is a fitting springtime ensemble. The early ‘00s aesthetic is back but in much more subtle ways than its ultra Y2K counterpart. Think minimal clean lines when styling a cropped denim jacket like an A-line dress, bias cut satin skirt or dress, or wide-legged structured trousers to wear. You could even wear the cropped jacket as a top itself with the same pieces, creating an elevated element to your minimal look.

Utilitarian Jacket

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – AUGUST 09: A guest wears a pale purple embossed checkered pattern oversized cargo jacket, pink suit pants, a crossbody bag, silver fabric and leather sneakers , outside OperaSport, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 09, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Winter tends to make people lean on functional dressing, but if you’re still the type to dress in this manner a utilitarian jacket should be added to your spring wardrobe. This type of jacket usually has tons of pockets, relinquishing the need for a purse or tote bag, unless you want to carry one. Wear this jacket as a top if it’s more cropped or unbuttoned with a pair of cargo pants to add to the utilitarian energy. You could wear baggy jeans or straight-leg pants, or juxtapose the masculine type of jacket with a bubble midi skirt.

The Blazer

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: A guest wears, a white shirt, a pink jacket, wide-leg black pants, black leather shoes, black belt with gold details, a black bag, outside Stella McCartney , during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

You can never go wrong with a blazer, especially for spring. This is the perfect outerwear choice to add to your wardrobe if you haven’t already. From oversized fits to sleeker fits with details like cinched waists, the blazer is a must-have for spring. You could style an oversized blazer as a dress and cinch it with a belt, layered over a pair of matching trousers or loose-fitting jeans, with a pair of jorts if it’s a warm day, or with a skirt of your choosing. From a structured denim skirt or flowing satin or cotton skirt, either could be a great addition to a blazer-centric look.