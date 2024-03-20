SKIMS Highlights College Basketball Players In Latest Campaign

SKIMS

The latest SKIMS menswear collection is delving into sports—through an athleisure collection. The campaign features six rising stars on the college basketball court: Caleb Love from the University of Arizona, Donovan Clinghan from the University of Connecticut, Hunter Dickenson from the University of Kansas, Jared McCain from Duke University, Robert Dillingham from the University of Kentucky, and Paxon Wojcik from the University of North Carolina. Each of these players have one thing in common: peak performance and comfort.

SKIMS Mens delivers both in its terry collection, crafted from ultra-soft cotton to ensure relaxed fits for the team. Designed for pre-game warmups, post-game relaxation, or travel days, the collection offers pull-over and zip-up hoodies, shorts, and sweatpants in military green, oxblood, and washed obsidian, tailored to meet players’ needs. The Skims Men’s March All-Star Team demonstrates seamlessly how the brand is taking over the sports world as they announced their NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball partnership last fall.

SKIMS

“An integral part of our brand DNA is authentically connecting SKIMS to moments in culture, and we always strive to position ourselves where it makes sense, whether it’s fashion, film, or in this instance sports,” said Jens Grede, the SKIMS Co-Founder and CEO in a press release. “March is the most exciting and unpredictable month in college basketball, and millions of fans are tapped into the news, players, and games now more than ever. Expanding upon our partnership with the NBA and establishing a SKIMS March All Star team for college players is an unexpected yet timely approach to further connect with the next-generation of basketball fans,” Grede added.

Since that announcement in the fall of 2023, SKIMS Mens has garnered significant attention with campaigns starring Usher, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr., and football player Nick Bosa. These sports-themed campaigns mark just the beginning for SKIMS Mens.

SKIMS

Shop the SKIMS Terry collection on skims.com on March 21 at 9 a.m. PST.