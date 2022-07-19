Courtesy of Getty Images
After another successful Essence Festival of Culture, we’ve seen all of the exciting moments being recapped on our social media timelines. From
Nicki Minaj’s unforgettable performance to live panels featuring celebrities like Issa Rae, Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe Bailey, and so many more, you’re bound to come across one of the magical memories that took place at Essence Fest 2022. One thing that you may not be able to relive if you weren’t there is all of the stylish attendees – you know our guests came dressed to impress.
The ladies were stunting from hair to toe – slicked edges, stilettos, and colorful power suits were the theme of the weekend. Although we always prioritize empowering our Black women and champion ladies in charge, we were inspired by all the executives, entrepreneurs, founders, and leaders in attendance. If there’s anything in common we noticed amongst the countless boss ladies that entered the convention center, it’s that having the wardrobe to match how you wish to present yourself is just as important.
Of course, pant suits and a fabulous pair of heels are boss lady essentials, but there are also other ways to approach dressing like a boss – it’s all about finding pieces that exude confidence. Ahead, we’ve curated a range of stylish items that will help you channel your inner boss from day to night.
01
Mango Cropped Blazer
Not into suits? This cropped blazer is decorated with pearl buttons and is bound to change your mind.
Courtesy of Brand
02
GSTQ Pink Sideline Trousers
The sideline trousers are perfect for women who are on the go – the lightweight construction and stretch allows you to handle your business in style.
Courtesy of Brand
03
EB Denim Leather Pants
Boss ladies like to go out too! These lace-up leather pants are a great way to make an entrance during a night out.
Courtesy of Brand
04
LITA Square Toe Heels
The perfect heels to grab when you’re looking for versatility. This leather number will carry you through business meetings to brunch to casual outings with the girls.
Courtesy of Brand
05
Tory Burch Puzzle Watch
Stay on schedule in style with this gold toned watch that can be worn stacked or separately.
Courtesy of Brand
06
LITA Italian Viscose Trousers
Suit up in these beautiful lavender trousers made out of Italian viscose from LITA by Ciara.
Courtesy of Brand
07
Mango Linen Blazer
Suit up in color with this linen blazer that’s offered in a beautiful mint shade.
Courtesy of Brand
08
LBV Pleated Skirt
This pleated skirt is an easy way to dress up a t-shirt or to go full out with another statement piece up top. While you move with grace and style, this number will sway with you.
Courtesy of Brand
09
GUESS By Marciano Printed Gown
This stunning, floor-length gown is printed with python and will help you move with style and grace.
Courtesy of Brand
10
Rebecca Vallance Blazer
This blazer from Rebecca Vallance has been crafted to perfection – from the wide peak lapels to the pearl buttons and fringe detailing.
Courtesy of Brand
11
LBV Double Breasted Vest
Wear this sophisticated, tailored vest as a standalone statement or over a shirt – either way she’s a great style moment.
Courtesy of Brand
12
LBV Suit Shorts
Wondering how to maintain your boss lady look when the weather is warm? These suit shorts are your answer.
Courtesy of Brand
13
Rebecca Vallance Midi Dress
Only a boss lady could handle the confidence that this dress and all of its beautiful features exude.
Courtesy of Brand
14
Rebecca Vallance Knit Dress
She means business and style – this midi dress with fitted long sleeves and gold hardware is the epitome of business chic.
Courtesy of Brand
15
Toit Volant Cropped Top
If beauty was a blouse, it would be her.
Courtesy of Brand
TOPICS: fashion Heels Shopping womens suits