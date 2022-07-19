Courtesy of Getty Images

After another successful Essence Festival of Culture, we’ve seen all of the exciting moments being recapped on our social media timelines. From Nicki Minaj’s unforgettable performance to live panels featuring celebrities like Issa Rae, Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe Bailey, and so many more, you’re bound to come across one of the magical memories that took place at Essence Fest 2022. One thing that you may not be able to relive if you weren’t there is all of the stylish attendees – you know our guests came dressed to impress.

The ladies were stunting from hair to toe – slicked edges, stilettos, and colorful power suits were the theme of the weekend. Although we always prioritize empowering our Black women and champion ladies in charge, we were inspired by all the executives, entrepreneurs, founders, and leaders in attendance. If there’s anything in common we noticed amongst the countless boss ladies that entered the convention center, it’s that having the wardrobe to match how you wish to present yourself is just as important.

Of course, pant suits and a fabulous pair of heels are boss lady essentials, but there are also other ways to approach dressing like a boss – it’s all about finding pieces that exude confidence. Ahead, we’ve curated a range of stylish items that will help you channel your inner boss from day to night.