The 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture was filled with endless moments that had attendees smiling from ear to ear as we brought the country’s biggest celebration of global Black culture back to New Orleans in person following a 2-year hiatus fueled by the pandemic.

One of the biggest highlights of ESSENCE Fest weekend took place on the Beauty Carnival stage, where Radio Personality & Entrepreneur Angela Yee was joined by none other than award-winning multi-hyphenate creative Issa Rae.



In the candid one-on-one conversation, Rae opened up some of the specific challenges she faced early on in her career, what legacy she would be most proud to leave and even responded to rumors of an Insecure spin-off. She also spoke briefly about her latest project, Rap Sh*t, her haircare line Sienna Naturals, her management company ColorCreative, her audio company Raedio and her new L.A. coffee shop, Hilltop.

In other words, it was 30 minutes of all-things Issa and we were more than here for it. Keep scrolling to check out six gems she dropped during the must-see segment and then check out the video above to hear the conversation in full.

