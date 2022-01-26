Courtesy of Brand

Rihanna’s love is in the air. In honor of Valentine’s Day, Savage X Fenty has released a special collection filled with the perfect attire to wear on February 14 or for whenever you’re feeling extra festive about love or the colors red and pink.

The collection includes over 50+ pieces for women and men. From lace bralettes, thongs, and shorts, to boxers, pasties, and stockings, this new assortment has everything you need to channel your inner savage. It’s filled with shades of red and pink, heart detailing, and a couple select items that could potentially heat up things in the bedroom.

However, Rihanna’s reinvention of lingerie isn’t the only thing turning the heat up in this collection. Our multifaceted queen has also presented us with a new Fenty Beauty product: Lavender Savage Gloss Bomb Heat. This product is made in an extra exclusive color and will make the perfect pairing when you dress in your new SXF Valentine’s Day lingerie. It will also give your lips an instant plump and a hint of tint, all while nourishing them with shea butter and Vitamin E. And in addition to the wet shine, Gloss Bomb Heat also makes it’s presence known with a light peach scent, but that’s for you and someone special to find out.

The new, custom Lavender Savage Gloss Bomb Heat will only be available at SavageX.com and at Savage X retail stores until April. Following the pre-launch, shoppers can purchase the shade at Fenty Beauty. But, you will want to take advantage of the deal now for two reasons: one, we know how fast Fenty Beauty products sell out and two, Savage X Fenty is running a special deal for the exclusive release.

Savage X Fenty is offering a Lace’d Up VIP Box, which includes a selection of lingerie and the new Gloss Bomb Heat. If you’re already a VIP member, the January VIP box will include the special offering, but if you’re not, it’s still available for purchase and it’s never too late to sign up if you want to secure the box at a discounted price.

Shop Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day collection and Lavender Savage Gloss Bomb Heat now at SavageX.com.