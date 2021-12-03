Just in time for your holiday glam, Fenty Beauty is dropping their new Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter, which promises to give you a radiant glow that’s completely transfer-resistant.

“Killawatt was a game-changer, and quickly became a signature to our brand,” Rihanna shares via the Fenty Beauty website. “Now that we are introducing the new liquid Killawatt formula, I know it’s going to be a favorite for our highlighter junkies.” Featuring good-for-you ingredients, this smooth and super fine formula is not only light as air but is super easy to apply.

“This is for anybody who loves to be extra but never overdone,” Rihanna explains via press release. “The formula is really smooth and easy to build. Sometimes, I just apply with my fingertips– it’s just effortless.”

It is recommended by Fenty Beauty experts to apply to the high points of the face—think nose and cheekbones—with your fingers or a makeup sponge. They also suggest adding a pop to the eyelid and brow area for extra dimension.

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention that Killawatt boasts clary sage extract to aid in toning the skin, while coated microfine pearls provide a dewy and luminous effect. Killawatt is also non-greasy so it glides onto skin and dries down quickly without disturbing any other makeup in place.

As always, the Fenty Beauty brand thinks about every skin tone when creating a new product. This new drop features five flattering shades that compliment all skin tones. Thanks, Rih!

Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter will be available beginning December 10th at Fentybeauty.com, Sephora.com, and Sephora locations, so be prepared for it to go fast because this is everything we need for that bomb facial presentation.

Y’all ready to shine this holiday season? We are.