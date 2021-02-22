Ruth E. Carter is set to make history again. Later this week, Carter will become the first Black costume designer to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, she was first Black person and woman to be awarded the Golden Globe for Best Costume Design and in 2021, the costume designer is still continuing to break barriers.

With more than 30 years in the industry, Carter has worked on some of cinema’s most iconic films including, “Selma,” “Coming To America,” and the Spike Lee directed, “Malcom X.” And while the wardrobe designer’s work has been groundbreaking, she is just starting to see the fruits of her labor. Last year, the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta released an exhibit displaying a collection of Carter’s most recognizable pieces and recently she was announced as a Golden Globe nominee for Best Costume Design in the anticipated film “Coming To America 2.”

Motion Picture Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter’s guest speakers at her virtual star ceremony will be Oprah Winfrey and Eddie Murphy! Watch the ceremony on February 25, at 11:30 am on https://t.co/A3EBVPHH6J #walkoffame #Coming2America@ZamundaRoyals@primevideo — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) February 19, 2021

The costume designers star was initially announced in 2019 however, due to the pandemic most entertainer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies were postponed. During New York Fashion Week, Carter announced at the Black Design Collective x Runway 360 Global Showcase that she would be awarded her star virtually on February 25th at 11:30am walkoffame.com.