Ruth E. Carter Invites Fans Into Her Creative World

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Based on her decades-long filmography, it should come as no surprise that Ruth E. Carter’s creativity is boundless. From Black Panther—for which she earned her first Oscar for costume design—to her now-legendary work with Spike Lee (think School Daze, her debut; Malcolm X and Mo’ Better Blues to name just a few Spike Joints), Dolemite is My Name and the much-anticipated sequel to Coming to America, she’s a master of her craft.

In an effort to share her love of art and design, Carter has teamed-up with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures—which is slated to open its doors in Los Angeles in December—for the aptly-titled series, “Coloring With Ruth.”

Each Tuesday, she shares one of her sketches for fans to create masterpieces of their own. The illustrations are available to print and can also be downloaded from (and colored with) a smartphone.

“While you’re at home, you can download a costume design from my portfolio each week and ask me questions,” she noted on Instagram. “Let’s talk color, concept, culture, or just go wild!!”

To join the fun, visit the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures website. And be sure to tag your work: @academymuseum and #coloringwithruth.