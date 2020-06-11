Rihanna’s Fenty Label Kicks Off Its June Releases

After going completely dark last week to honor the individuals who have been recently killed by police brutality and white supremacy, Rihanna’s Fenty label has reopened to launch its summer collection. Last year, Fenty seemingly dropped a new piece every month, however, this season the brand is breaking up its summer launches into 3 big drops, starting today June 11.

Release 6-20 introduces a youthful touch that encourages mod designs and trendy pieces millennials are wearing. Satin, tie-dye, and denim have all played apart into textures the new generation of fashionistas have grown to love, which arguably in inspired by 90s sub culture.

Clearly influenced by young creatives with this new release, Fenty says that each part of the month-long drops celebrate a different facet of youth, expressed through varied style cues. This particular release includes two jersey corset dresses, a satin drape shirt, long sleeve “immigrant” tee and more pieces perfect for a summer (socially distant) slay.

The releases to come each cater to unique summer moods. Each release will build in color, print, and momentum from understated monochrome daywear in Drop 1, to a rush of color, casual cuts and slogans in Drop 2, which culminates in the climactic psychedelic print of Drop 3.

Due to there being more eyes than ever on black-owned brands, we’re here to state that Fenty has always been for the people. Ranging in price from $230- $820, check out Release 6-20 on Fenty.com