Rihanna Says Her Brands Will Not Sell Anything On Blackout Tuesday

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Rihanna any more than we already do, the singer, fashion boss and beauty mogul reaffirmed her undying commitment to the culture.

She took to Twitter to make it known to everyone that none of her brands, including Fenty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Savage X Fenty would be selling anything on Blackout Tuesday.

“We ain’t buying sh–!!! And we ain’t selling sh– neither!! gang gang. #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!” she wrote.

Blackout Tuesday was created by music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang to cease normal business operations and “business as usual” on Tuesday while Black lives are at stake. Organizations, actors, musicians, influencers, and individuals are posting black images to their social media accounts to signify the observance of the day.

All of Rihanna’s brand websites are closed and each brand’s Instagram account has its own Blackout Tuesday message.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’s post says, “We are not staying silent and we are not standing by.⁣ The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism doesn’t stop with financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the Black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues across industries, we are proud to take part in #BlackoutTuesday.⁣ Fenty Beauty will NOT be conducting any business on Tuesday, June 2.⁣ This is not a day off. This is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change. This is a day to #PullUp.”

All three brand websites host that same message on their homepage, and there are no links to shop products. They also include organizations that supporters of the Black community and the fight against injustice and equality can donate to, including Black Lives Matter NY, The Bail Project, Color Of Change, M4BL and Reclaim The Block, which “organizes Minneapolis community and city council members to move money from the police department into other areas of the city’s budget that truly promote community health and safety.”