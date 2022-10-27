Home · Fashion

Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere

See all the looks from the star-studded purple carpet.
By Essence Fashion

Last night on the *purple* carpet at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, stars showed up and showed out. Opting for fresh takes on suiting and tailoring, majestic hues of purple, afrofuturistic silhouettes, African inspired prints —it was a truly stylish affair.

Rihanna, who just sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy announcing new music (a new track for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack), took center stage. The multi-hyphenate mogul opted for a sequined, frayed denim Rick Owens gown. The gown from the brand’s fall/winter 22 show takes on this galactic, otherworldly aesthetic, which fits perfectly within the Wakanda universe. This was also date night out, as she and ASAP coordinated color palettes and walked the red carpet together.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Rick Owens Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show at Palais de Tokyo as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Michaela Coel, who makes her MCU debut as Aneka in the film, made quite a statement as well. She wore a sequin paillette greyish muted purple gown with a hooded scarf. The gown marks the first custom Ferragamo design under new Creative Director Maximillian Davis.

Other fashion standouts included Micheal B. Jordan, who was a ray of sunshine in Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 men’s, and Danai Gurira in a shimmering tiered, pleated magenta gown by Robert Wun. As purple is a sign of royalty, the queen of Wakanda herself, our November/December cover star Angela Bassett also shimmered in a magenta lamé Moschino gown.

Michael B. Jordan at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

As expected, there were many sartorial nods to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman present. From Ryan Coogler’s gold necklace with Boseman’s image to the countless “Wakanda Forever” poses. But perhaps the biggest tribute of the night came compliments of Letitia Wright. Wright paid homage to Boseman’s Givenchy Embroidered Suit from the 2018 Oscars, wearing a similar black suit with embellished harness, a McQueen SS23 menswear look.

Letitia Wright at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Ahead, see all the stylish looks from the purple carpet.

01
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
02
Angela Bassett In Moschino
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
03
Lupita Nyong’o In Balmain
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
04
Letitia Wright In McQueen
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
05
Michaela Coel In Ferragamo
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
06
Danai Gurira In Robert Wun
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
07
Daniel Kaluuya
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
08
Winston Duke In Homme Plissé Issey Miyake
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
09
Ryan Coogler & Zinzi Evans
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
10
Tessa Thompson
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
11
Quinta Brunson
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
12
Halle & Chloë
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
13
Marsai Martin In Azzi & Osta
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
14
Dominique Fishback
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
15
Kendrick Sampson
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
16
Grace Africa In Claude Kameni
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
17
Daveed Diggs
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
18
Sheryl Lee Ralph In Pantora
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
19
Karrueche Tran In Vaishali S
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
20
Nina Parker In Ugochi Iwuaba
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
21
Danny Sapani In Labrum London
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
22
Tobe & Fat Nwigwe
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
23
Ruth E. Carter
Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere
Getty Images
