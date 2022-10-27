Rihanna Shimmers In Rick Owens At Wakanda Forever Premiere

Last night on the *purple* carpet at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, stars showed up and showed out. Opting for fresh takes on suiting and tailoring, majestic hues of purple, afrofuturistic silhouettes, African inspired prints —it was a truly stylish affair.

Rihanna, who just sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy announcing new music (a new track for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack), took center stage. The multi-hyphenate mogul opted for a sequined, frayed denim Rick Owens gown. The gown from the brand’s fall/winter 22 show takes on this galactic, otherworldly aesthetic, which fits perfectly within the Wakanda universe. This was also date night out, as she and ASAP coordinated color palettes and walked the red carpet together.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Rick Owens Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show at Palais de Tokyo as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Michaela Coel, who makes her MCU debut as Aneka in the film, made quite a statement as well. She wore a sequin paillette greyish muted purple gown with a hooded scarf. The gown marks the first custom Ferragamo design under new Creative Director Maximillian Davis.

Other fashion standouts included Micheal B. Jordan, who was a ray of sunshine in Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 men’s, and Danai Gurira in a shimmering tiered, pleated magenta gown by Robert Wun. As purple is a sign of royalty, the queen of Wakanda herself, our November/December cover star Angela Bassett also shimmered in a magenta lamé Moschino gown.

Michael B. Jordan at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

As expected, there were many sartorial nods to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman present. From Ryan Coogler’s gold necklace with Boseman’s image to the countless “Wakanda Forever” poses. But perhaps the biggest tribute of the night came compliments of Letitia Wright. Wright paid homage to Boseman’s Givenchy Embroidered Suit from the 2018 Oscars, wearing a similar black suit with embellished harness, a McQueen SS23 menswear look.

Letitia Wright at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ahead, see all the stylish looks from the purple carpet.