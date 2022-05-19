Courtesy of Delosantos

Memorial Day is near and warm temperatures are here to stay, which means that the first vacations of summer 2022 are also underway. While you gather your itinerary and plan your excursions, we’re lending a helping hand to ensure you pack all the necessary items to vacay in style.

We know summer fashion can be tricky to navigate – even for fashion enthusiasts – and that’s why we decided to scour through the latest spring/summer and resort collections to find those items that are worth adding to your cart and your summer wardrobe. Aside from swimwear, the key to finding worthy pieces is to find things that are temperature friendly, allow some sort of breeze to pass through and that are stylish of course.

Shorts and tank tops may never fail you in regards to being weather-friendly, but just like fall/winter fashion, summer style should evolve and your wardrobe should excite you even more for the summer festivities. Within our selection, we’ve leaned away from traditional silhouettes and basic items that are typically associated with the warmer seasons. Ahead, you’ll discover refreshing products from some of our favorite Black-owned brands like Daily Paper and Fe Noel along with fashion forward pieces like kaftans, crocheted dresses and more – shop away.