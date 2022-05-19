Must-Have Resort Wear Items To Vacation In Style
Courtesy of Delosantos
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Memorial Day is near and warm temperatures are here to stay, which means that the first vacations of summer 2022 are also underway. While you gather your itinerary and plan your excursions, we’re lending a helping hand to ensure you pack all the necessary items to vacay in style.

We know summer fashion can be tricky to navigate – even for fashion enthusiasts – and that’s why we decided to scour through the latest spring/summer and resort collections to find those items that are worth adding to your cart and your summer wardrobe. Aside from swimwear, the key to finding worthy pieces is to find things that are temperature friendly, allow some sort of breeze to pass through and that are stylish of course.

Shorts and tank tops may never fail you in regards to being weather-friendly, but just like fall/winter fashion, summer style should evolve and your wardrobe should excite you even more for the summer festivities. Within our selection, we’ve leaned away from traditional silhouettes and basic items that are typically associated with the warmer seasons. Ahead, you’ll discover refreshing products from some of our favorite Black-owned brands like Daily Paper and Fe Noel along with fashion forward pieces like kaftans, crocheted dresses and more – shop away.

01
Fe Noel Printed Kaftan
Serve summer elegance in this 70s-esque chiffon kaftan. This style will move gorgeously in the summer breeze.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Fe Noel $898 Shop Now
02
Daily Paper Crochet Dress
Time for dinner? This knitted maxi dress designed with a leg slit would pair perfectly with heels. Or pair it with sandals and wear it as a coverup on your way to the beach.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Daily Paper $165 Shop Now
03
Daily Paper Camp Collar Shirt
Camp collar shirts are great go-to items for vacation – this vibrant style from Daily Paper is lightweight to wear in the warmest destinations.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Daily Paper $132 Shop Now
04
Simon Miller Beaded Tank Top
Elevate your tank top with this style designed with a beaded hem.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Simon Miller $215 Shop Now
05
Simon Miller Beaded Pants
Add some island groove to your style with these high-waisted cropped pants with beaded hems.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Simon Miller $295 Shop Now
06
Delosantos Crochet Bodysuit
The summer bodysuit of your dreams and ours too.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Delosantos $215 Shop Now
07
Daily Paper Crochet Sweater
Sweaters in the summer? The open-knit design allows the breeze to pass through in style.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Daily Paper $143 Shop Now
08
Fe Noel Printed Jumpsuit
Channel your inner rich aunty with this eye-catching jumpsuit from Fe Noel designed with a flowy silhouette.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Fe Noel $798 Shop Now
09
Recreational Habits Tennis Dress
The perfect tennis dress when you’re feeling sporty chic.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Recreational Habits $135 Shop Now
10
Delosantos Crochet Dress
Show off all of those beautiful curves with this sexy crochet dress designed with a cutout detail.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Delosantos $325 Shop Now
11
Simon Miller Vegan Thong Strap Heels
Don’t want to overpack? This vegan, thon-strap style from Simon Miller is bound to pair well with every outfit you pack.
Courtesy of Brand
available at SImon Miller $395 Shop Now
12
Nina Parker x Macy’s Midi Printed Midi Skirt
This style from Nina Parker’s Macy’s collection is channeling all of the necessary tropical vibes – style it your own way with the tie-front.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Macy’s $53.40 Shop Now
13
Fe Noel Printed Sarong
Fe Noel’s Sundance Sarong doubles as a stylish cover-up and a great standout skirt to pair with a simple top for a nice brunch or an evening out.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Fe Noel $398 Shop Now
14
Zadig & Voltaire Beach Basket
There is no vacation fashion without a good beach tote. This style is perfect for packing all your beach day essentials and it’s guarantee to complement all of your vacation outfits.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Zadig & Voltaire $348 Shop Now

TOPICS: 

Loading the player...