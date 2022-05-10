With summer months inching right around the corner, Nike has once again come in the clutch with a timely drop for sneaker lovers, connoisseurs, and sneakerheads around the country. Introducing the “sneakerkini,” Nike’s latest swimwear line inspired by sneakers. The sneakerkini features the iconic Swoosh, of course, hidden within the silhouette of the swimsuit while pulling inspiration from the classic Air Force 1s that the sneaker community has grown to praise.

“Nike Sneakerkini was inspired by female sneaker culture and her love to style sneakers with swimsuits,” the Nike team told ESSENCE about the inspiration behind their latest launch. “Featuring details inspired by the laces of the iconic Nike Air Force 1 and made with at least 75% recycled materials, the Nike Sneakerkini is designed with both sneaker-lovers and sun-seekers in mind. The goal was to combine the energy and love she has for sneaker game with the fun and escape of enjoying time in and around the water.”

Both the bikinis and one-piece swimsuits are part of the #SneakersReimagined effort on Nike’s socials, meaning that the collection is a reinterpretation of the iconic Air Force 1. Made with sustainable materials, each swimsuit is bonded together with Nike-branded laces. According to the official product description, the sustainable materials were included as part of the brand’s Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how Nike is currently working to design products with sustainability in mind and “help protect the future of where we live and play,” as mentioned on the site. “Nike Sneakerkini is made with durable spandex that moves with the body and provides stretch and support where wearers need it,” said the Nike team to ESSENCE. “The Sneakerkini is also made with at least 75% recycled polyester, which puts it into a Tier 1 sustainable product range.”

The Nike Sneakerkini Women’s U-Back One Piece, as well as the Women’s Scoop Neck Bikini Top and Women’s High Waist Cheeky Bottom, are available in four colors including Pacific Blue, Atomic Green, Bright Crimson, and Black. In comparison to the one-piece, which the Nike site claims to offer a “sleek, sporty feel,” the two-piece bikini set adds support through the high waist design and “provides a minimal, flattering look and feel at the rear” with the cheeky cut and laced-up details on the hips.

When asked by ESSENCE about how the Sneakerkini compares to other swimsuits and competing swimwear brands, Nike mentioned its innovation efforts and how it’s becoming a trailblazer in the swim space. “The first of its kind Nike Sneakerkini merges style and comfort with vibrant colors and bold branding and can be worn both in and out of the water. The suit features a high leg cut design that sits above the hip, allowing comfortable mobility, while light support at the top helps to ensure comfort when wearers are in and around the water. So whether you choose to style the suit with your favorite kicks for a summer day in the city, or sport it for an afternoon at the beach or pool, the suit is equipped to provide a sleek and sporty feel,” Nike told ESSENCE.

The “Sneakerkini” collection is now available on Nike’s website ranging from $44 to $60 USD, and is available in sizes XS to 2XL. According to Nike representatives, the Sneakerkini will be available in three additional colorways later this year on Nike.com.