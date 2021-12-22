The Best Designer Bag Deals On Rebag Right Now
Instagram/@rebagofficial
By Greg Emmanuel ·

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but we’re pretty sure that handbags are also near and dear to the ladies. Collecting that first designer bag is almost like a rite of passage — it’s a moment many remember and cherish forever. As one falls in love with their first and brings it out to play almost everyday, it’s not too long before they’re eyeing down their next target. 

However, we know how pricey a wish list can get, especially when it comes to luxury accessories, and that’s why we took the liberty of doing the digital digging to find all of the hottest handbags at a discount on Rebag. While retail therapy is always great, it’s even better when you can shop sustainably from Rebag’s second hand assortment and find coveted items sold below their regular cost. Any sale is music to our ears, but we’re sure everyone can appreciate buying something for half the price.

That Bottega Veneta purse with the chunky gold chain? It’s on the list. Fendi and Prada baguettes? They’re on the list too. And Miss Balenciaga? Yea, she’s in there, along with so much more – just to reassure you that we’ve collected the best of the best. Shop the styles mentioned and over 20+ stunning deals ahead.

01
Balenciaga Hourglass Top Handle Bag
One of the ‘it bags’ of the moment beloved by the most stylish influencers and celebrities, including Beyoncé.
Courtesy of Brand
$1,030 BUY
02
Gucci Bamboo Top Handle Bag
If you want a bag with a body, this large, leather style from Gucci designed with a bamboo top handle is the chicest way to carry all of your essentials.
Courtesy of Brand
$695 BUY
03
Fendi Mama Forever Bag Large
The big sister or mother to your baguettes.
Courtesy of Brand
$895 BUY
04
Chloe C Crossbody Crocodile Bag
When you want to keep it light, this mini embossed leather Chloe bag will be the perfect accessory to grab and go.
Courtesy of Brand
$1,270 BUY
05
Christian Dior Miss Dior Flap Bag
Medium-sized baguette constructed with printed cannage and quilted lambskin.
Courtesy of Brand
$1,375 BUY
06
Celine Phantom Bag Medium In Felt
An infamous style from Celine, and this bag is guaranteed to turn heads and assure the girls that your handbag game is serious.
Courtesy of Brand
$715 BUY
07
Prada Re-Edition Shoulder Bag Mini
Nylon bags are great for those streetwear moments and they’re extremely easy to clean.
Courtesy of Brand
$915 BUY
08
Valentino Tricolor Rockstud Leather Mini
The multi-colored flip lock bag designed with classic Valentino studs is a timeless staple.
Courtesy of Brand
$620 BUY
09
Balenciaga Cash Wallet On Chain
This super mini from Balenciaga is perfect for nights out and quick errand runs.
Courtesy of Brand
$485 BUY
10
Celine Vertical Cabas Tote Canvas Large
Celine’s large Cabas Tote designed with a beautiful leather trim is perfect for longer days and business meetings.
Courtesy of Brand
$1,120 BUY
11
Gucci Ophidia Messenger Bag
Everyone needs a Gucci stripe in their lives, and this style is equipped with multiple compartments to carry all your things in style.
Courtesy of Brand
$820 BUY
12
Prada Bowling Ribbon Bag In Printed Leather
She’s a beauty, subtle, yet fun. She’ll attract many compliments.
Courtesy of Brand
$560 BUY
Loading the player...
13
Bottega Veneta Pouch Leather Medium
Mostly anything Bottega is very in right now, but this pouch screams timeless and will never go out of style – completely worth the investment.
Courtesy of Brand
$1,805 BUY
14
Prada Canapa Tote Canvas Medium
It’s never a bad idea to get a head start on building your spring/summer wardrobe – she’ll fit right in at the picnics and beach trips.
Courtesy of Brand
$495 BUY
15
Loewe Fortune Hobo In Leather
She is fashion-forward, and a great way to upgrade your denim or khaki trouser looks.
Courtesy of Brand
$790 BUY
16
Loewe Square Basket Tote
There’s something vintage, yet so fresh about this woven design and Loewe’s take really takes it up a notch.
Courtesy of Brand
$710 BUY
17
Celine Tricolor Luggage Bag Pony Hair
Fulfill your Celine dreams with this steal. She’s perfect for those leather moments.
Courtesy of Brand
$1,105 BUY
18
Chanel Rainbow Quilted Flap Bag
Classic Chanel style designed in an extraordinary blend of colorful hues.
Courtesy of Brand
$5,155 BUY
19
Bottega Veneta Chain Pouch In Leather
She’s the moment – grab her while you can.
Courtesy of Brand
$2,590 BUY
20
Fendi Mama Forever Bag In Leather
Fendi blues.
Courtesy of Brand
$590 BUY
21
Celine Ring Bag In Leather
From the Old Céline era, this forever classic is fashion treasure.
Courtesy of Brand
$550 BUY
22
Louis Vuitton Cluny Top Handle Bag
She looks very expensive and that’s what we’re always going for when it comes to bags.
Courtesy of Brand
$1,725 BUY
23
Prada Logo Hobo Canvas Medium
For the girls that love Y2K aesthetics. She’ll pair perfect with mini-skirts and low-rise jeans.
Courtesy of Brand
$610 BUY
24
Balenciaga Triangle Small Duffle Bag
Balenciaga triangles are the most stylish way to shape up your wardrobe.
Courtesy of Brand
$1,015 BUY
25
Prada Saffiano Leather Mini Crossbody Bag
You’ve got mail! From Prada!
Courtesy of Brand
$835 BUY
26
Christian Dior Book Tote Embroidered Canvas
There’s Christian Dior saddle bags and there’s Christian Dior totes – both are must haves.
Courtesy of Brand
$2,815 BUY
27
Prada Convertible Wicker Basket Bag
The Prada way to picnic.
Courtesy of Brand
$935 BUY

TOPICS: 