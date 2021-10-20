8 Fantabulous Totes For Right Now

There are countless reasons to invest in a smart tote bag. Maybe your office is re-opening and you’re heading back to work––your laptop and workout clothes need a place to go. Maybe you’re flying for the first time in a while: you gotta bring the wipes, snacks, iPad, and a sweater for a cold plane. Maybe you just need to have all your necessities with you when on the go or running errands. You get the gist.
In addition to their functionality, totes accessorize and boost your overall look. They play a big part in our style game, with choices of shapes, sizes, designs and materials. So, first, choose how you want to carry-on in style––do you prefer a shoulder-bag, crossbody or hand-held version? Then, move into style, shape and materials selects. They’re plenty of classic and neutral options as well as on-trend textures and color.
Lastly, it’s really the versatility that deserves your attention and warrants the investment. Cost per wear is in your favor. One tote can serve a multitude of purposes: baby bag, laptop bag, gym bag, school bag, office bag or whatever. Now get into these gorgeous selects.
01
POSH AND PADDED
This soft, black oversized tote, with an inner zip pocket to hold your laptop or essentials, is sustainably crafted from recycled materials.
Cos Padded Tote
02
MONOGRAMMED CAMO
This classic silhouette is handcrafted from Italian leather and thoughtfully constructed with an internal zippered section, smartly divided into three different compartments for organization. The subtle foiled monogram adds a personal touch. Mark and Graham Elisabetta Monogrammed Slouch Handbag
03
ZIP-TOP CROSSBODY
Made of vegetable-tanned leather, this bag (available in four colors) ages beautifully. The top handles and detachable shoulder straps provide wearability options. Madewell The Zip-Top Transport Crossbody in English Saddle
04
SOFT SLOUCH
Made in Italy from heavyweight Italian leather, this extremely roomy carryall is luxuriously soft. Cuyana Oversized Double Loop Bag in Chocolate Suede
05
BRAIDED LEATHER
We love the diamond check finish of this slouchy leather tote. The single strap functions over-the-shoulder and as a hand-held carryall. & Other Stories Braided Leather Tote Bag in Black
06
REVERSIBLE STEAL
Two bags in one, for $37! The double handle shoulder strap is comfy and the cute tie-closure keeps your stuff in place. Target Reversible Tote Handbag in Olive Green/Metallic
07
BRASS HARDWARE
The classic shopper is 100% leather with antique brass hardware and a discreet magnetic snap closure. Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote in Malbec
08
FUZZY HANDLES
Those who like to stand out will appreciate this playful and refined tote, with faux-leather and faux-shearling trim. Kassiopea Maxi Tote Bag in Pink
TOPICS: accessories handbags tote