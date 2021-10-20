Courtesy of Brand

Nordstrom has teamed up with Black Owned Everything, the marketplace for Black-owned businesses founded by celebrity stylist Zerina Akers, to promote the work of four Black designers in stores. The initiative will be integrated into Nordstrom’s retail space for their Nike selection through Akers’ curation and styling products from the four Black-owned brands with the season’s flyest Nike and Jordan releases.

As customers explore the collection, they will be able to shop an assortment of clothing, accessories and jewelry from William Okpo, Brandon Blackwood, Sammy B, and L’ENCHANTEUR. “When we launched Black Owned Everything back in February of this year, partnerships like Nordstrom x Nike were exactly the type of activations I had in mind to amplify the reach of the Black designers whom I work with and mentor,” Akers said in a release. “This curation is a fun mix of fashion and lifestyle pieces for the people who are keen to street trends and enjoy functionality.”

The collection will be available starting October 21 on Nordstrom.com and select Nordstrom retail stores in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle – prices will range from $40 to $235.