Black designers are continuing to remain on top with their unique marketing strategy and sickening designs. Last summer, Brandon Blackwood’s bags began to circulate widely on the internet after he printed the words “End Systematic Racism” on a chic mini mock-up. Now, he has launched a new spring collection that’s having just as major an impact.

“Me being a Black person in America, more specifically a Black designer, there is no way a person of color can avoid social activism because we are always fighting for equality or against oppression,” Blackwood told L’Officiel this past April. Since his summer spike, consistent sold-out collections that are only available for days at a time have followed.

For Blackwood’s spring campaign, he shared new product and a fun rollout that featured some of our favorite entertainers like Saucy Santana, Rickey Thompson, Halle Berry, Winnie Harlow and more.

Prices range from $125-$385. Shop Brandon Blackwood’s spring collection here.