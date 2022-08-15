Courtesy of Brand

Block the sun in style and color with Ray-Ban’s new sunglasses collection, the Colorblock Collection. For the new collection, Ray-Ban reintroduces one of its original silhouettes, the ‘Wayfarer’, in a vibrant, special edition. The fun designs were inspired by summer and of the season’s hottest trends, color blocking.

Since Ray-Ban’s early days, the ‘Wayfarer’ has been a symbol of youth culture – from the rock revolution in the ‘60s, the art scene in the ‘80s, the forefront of ‘90s hip-hop culture and now the colorful face lift is prompting a new age takeover in 2022. In addition to being offered in an array of colors, the classic frame has been revamped with two premium lens options: chromance lenses with contrast enhancement and polarizing filters that promote clarity and elevate colors and crystal lenses with transitions technology to seamlessly adapt to all light conditions from clear indoors to dark outdoors.

As an extension of the collection’s bright and exciting energy, Ray-Ban has partnered with Brooklyn’s hottest indie music venue and rooftop, Elsewhere, for a concert series to celebrate the release of the Colorblock Collection. The series will continue through August 21st, ending with an Everyday People celebration.

Thanks to the Ray-Ban Colorblock Collection you can celebrate and dance the rest of the summer away in the following colorways: a purple frame with orange lenses, a blue frame with red lenses, a green frame with dark gray or chromance bi-gradient mirror lenses and a red frame with sapphire blue or clear transitions lenses.

The collection is available for purchase now on ray-ban.com and in stores at Ray-Ban retail locations and select EssilorLuxottica retail stores.